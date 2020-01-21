A Brisbane man was quarantined at home when health officials ran tests to find out if he was carrying the deadly new coronavirus strain in Asia.

The man had recently returned from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak started, and had symptoms of SARS-like illness, Queensland Health said Tuesday.

“We have a gentleman we are chasing right now who has traveled to Wuhan and has respiratory problems,” said Dr. Jeanette Young, Chief Medical Officer of Queensland.

“He is recovering at home.

“We have done some tests with him and are waiting for test results.”

Dr. Young said test results could take a few days as more medical information from China was needed.

Also on Tuesday, authorities quickly escalated Australia’s response to the deadly virus after a British tourist was reportedly hospitalized in Thailand after experiencing similar symptoms.

Ash Shorley, 32, was flown to a hospital in Phuket, where he remains in critical condition after pneumonia in his lungs.

Ash Shorley is being tested for the corona virus in Thailand. Photo: Facebook

Thai doctors found that Mr. Shorley’s symptoms were consistent with the strain of coronavirus that has reportedly spread to a fish market in Wuhan in recent weeks.

More than 220 cases of the virus have been confirmed, with cases reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

A fourth person with links to the virus was confirmed dead Tuesday morning.

The 89-year-old Chinese man who had other health problems showed symptoms on January 13 and was hospitalized on January 18, the Wuhan City Health Commission said.

He died the following day.

The unique strain of corona virus, known as “2019-nCoV”, causes a type of viral pneumonia that infects the lungs and makes breathing difficult.

China confirmed early Tuesday that the disease can be transmitted from person to person. There is no vaccine for the new virus.

The strain is similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), in which more than 770 people worldwide died in an outbreak in 2003.

China’s President Xi Jinping said reducing the outbreak and saving lives was a top priority.

“People’s lives and health should be a top priority and the spread of the outbreak should be slowed down decisively,” he was quoted on state television.

International airports have begun screening passengers for viruses against the background of new fears of another global epidemic.

In Australia, passengers flying from Wuhan to Sydney will be subject to additional biosecurity from Thursday to prevent the pollution from spreading here.

There are three direct flights a week from Wuhan to Sydney.

“We are carefully modeling to see if there are other flights from China that have a high proportion of passengers from Wuhan, and we could consider expanding,” said Brendan Murphy, Australia’s chief health officer.

A popular video was shared on Twitter showing passengers on a Chinese domestic flight from Wuhan how people in protective suits measure their temperatures.

Passengers who were checked for coronavirus symptoms on a domestic flight from Wuhan pic.twitter.com/ytUbVzpYRZ

– David Paulk 波 波 (@davidpaulk) January 20, 2020

Professor Murphy said that while the nation’s risk was low, “precautionary and active monitoring of the situation” was needed.

“There is no cause for concern and the risk to the Australian public from this novel corona virus remains relatively low,” said Professor Murphy on Tuesday.

Among the enhanced measures are signs that all entry points in Australia warn travelers who develop symptoms to seek urgent medical attention.

The Australian authorities will also work with the Chinese media to get the message across.

Anyone who thinks they have symptoms related to the virus is encouraged to report this to health authorities immediately.

The Ministry of Health is also working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to consider updating the recommendations for Australians traveling to Wuhan.

Professor Murphy said the current number of confirmed cases has probably been underestimated, with unconfirmed cases in other parts of China, as well as in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

The United States has already started searching for the virus at airports, but Professor Murphy said Australia’s response was proportionate.

“People are scared and there is often media hype, so I think it is important to reassure the public that we are well prepared,” he said.

-with AAP