A man is isolated at his home in Brisbane when the Queensland health authorities are testing to see if he has a new strain of coronavirus with him.

The man showed symptoms of SARS-like illness and had recently returned from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began.

The authorities said there was no cause for concern.

Dr. Jeanette Young, Queensland’s Chief Medical Officer, said, “We have a gentleman we are chasing. He has traveled to Wuhan and has respiratory problems.”

“He is recovering at home.

“We have done some tests with him and are waiting for test results.”

She said test results may not be known for a few days as authorities need more medical information from China.

“We don’t have a primer yet.

“The World Health Organization released [the primer] after China gave them details, so they are now available.

“So we have to get the primers that were developed against this particular corona virus.”

It comes as Australia increases airport control of passengers arriving from China.

China’s National Health Commission confirmed that the burden was passed on from person to person and triggered new fears of a global epidemic.

The outbreak has spread to other cities, including the capital Beijing and Shanghai.

The number of cases has tripled to 222 and it is known that three people have died.

-ABC