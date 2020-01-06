Brisbane Lions 'woo' a Gaelic soccer star

Loading...

“I think he’s gone a few days to see how it could be.” A final decision has not yet been made as to whether he will go or whether he will stay with us, but at the moment he is definitely considering this step. “

Harte still hopes McShane will leave his future to Tyrone, but says that if he decides to move to Brisbane, he will wish the 193-centimeter forward the best.

As a critic of the relationship between the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and AFL, Harte has also criticized previous Gaelic footballers who act as mediators for the movements of players down under.

“I haven’t been a fan of the AFL engagement for many, many years,” he said.

In the past we had unknown Australians trying to get our players into the AFL league. Now we have ex-Gaelic players with us, which makes me very sad.

“We have recruits for the AFL in our own ranks, and that’s sad.”

The Lions have the former underage Dublin soccer player James Madden, whom they signed in 2018, in their squad. Brisbane was beaten by GWS in the AFL semi-final last year.

AAP