Brisbane is hosting the Australian PGA Championship 2020

“We are thrilled to be returning to Brisbane and the Royal Queensland Golf Club to celebrate an anniversary at one of the most sought after golf courses in the country,” said Kirkman.

“The Royal Queensland Golf Club is a rich breeding ground where a number of PGA professionals have been found, including one of the game’s icons, Greg Norman.

“We look forward to celebrating the club’s history with our flagship event.”

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said he was disappointed that the Gold Coast had lost after nearly 20 years of the landmark event, but the PGA wished “good luck.”

“It was a team effort to make this event world class,” he said.

“This gave the PGA the opportunity to negotiate the sanction for the European Tour, which resulted in the television audience in Europe growing by around 400 million viewers.

“Future major event partners should see the Gold Coast as an opportunity to do more and get goodwill from our city. We have done it and will do it again.”

Minister of Tourism Development, Kate Jones, said the tournament would celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Queensland Golf Club.

“Royal Queensland is steeped in history and has golf kings like Charlie Earp, Greg Norman and Adam Scott among its members. It is an ideal venue for the Australian PGA Championship 2020,” said Ms. Jones.

Royal Queensland President Andrew Greville also welcomed the news.

“The Royal Queensland Golf Club is very excited to have the opportunity to host the Australian PGA championship in our 100th year,” said Greville.

The Australian PGA Championship, last held on the Gold Coast in December, will return to Brisbane

“We can’t wait to welcome the professionals and visitors of PGA and European Tour to our beautiful golf course.”

The Royal Queensland in Hamilton with the course under the Gateway Bridge was founded in 1920 and received the royal certificate the following year.

Deputy Mayor of Brisbane City Council, Krista Adams, said the tournament will add to the calendar of major events in Brisbane and generate revenue.

Lucy is the Brisbane Times rapporteur on urban affairs, with special interest in the Brisbane City Council.

