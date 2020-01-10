Brisbane International | Naomi Osaka starts up as the impressive warm-up of the Australian Open continues

Loading...

“I always play well here. I really love getting down here,” said Osaka. “I tried to defend in the USA [Open], but it didn’t work out so well. I hope that things go better for me this time.”

With world number 1 Ash Barty no longer in the picture, the other side of the draw has opened, but Osaka may still have to face Pliskova, who will be another favorite to reach another WTA semi-final.

Naomi Osaka during her victory over Kiki Bertens.Credit:AAP

Earlier in the Pat Rafter Arena, American Madison Keys won eighth over fifth and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals.

Keys was far too good for fellow countryman Danielle Collins, who won 6: 4 and 6: 1 in their area before Kvitova defeated another American, Jennifer Brady, 6: 4 and 6: 2. Brady defeated Barty in the second round in her best career win.

“It’s good … it’s obviously better than losing the first tournament of the year. The joy of playing a lot of games and having the feeling of working on a lot of things that I’ve worked out of season is sort of immediate click, “said Keys.

“There are still a few things I want to do a little better, but it’s definitely a good place to start this year.”

Loading

Kvitova is one of the greatest comeback stories in the sport. It celebrated the final of the Australian Open last year after an intruder cut his hand with a knife in a violent invasion in 2016.

There was no guarantee that she would play tennis again at all, but she is now in the top 10 and has every chance to go deep into Melbourne Park again.

“At the beginning it’s always a challenge, nobody really knows what it’s like [on the pitch] and how the shape is and so on. But so far I feel good and that’s important,” said Kvitova.

“My body is still not decaying, which is a good thing. I think my serve has definitely improved and I also feel more confident in the basics. So that’s probably the biggest difference.”

Most seen in sports

Loading