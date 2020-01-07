Loading...

“I think having an ATP Cup in the same place where you host a top-class tournament for women is a challenge. I think if you are number 1 in the world you will play in the next place. ” “I don’t think that’s great,” said Stephens.

“I think it’s kind of a matter of respect. We just weren’t talking to be considered at all. It was what ATP wanted, they got what they wanted, girls at their side, so it is always. So I find it unfortunate, but we play and do what we do, and hopefully there will be some adjustments next year. “

At the beginning of the week, another tournament draw, Barty and Naomi Osaka downplayed concerns about tournament disruptions or had to pause at the expense of the ATP Cup. But beneath the surface it annoyed several WTA stars and Stephens refused to turn around the subject.

Loading

“I personally don’t feel disrespectful. I think business is business, their priority was the ATP Cup. I just feel that in general some things could have been done differently. Of course I understand that it is a huge event and that they may not have one. ” Options that I also understand, “she said.

“But at the same time, as I said, we’re playing a premiere (competition) here, and when a lot of the girls in the top 10 play here and they all play on side seats, it’s not the biggest look.”

Stephens said that the WTA should consider having its own team event, or even a combined event that made better use of the country’s facilities before the Australian Open. Sam Stosur has also suggested rethinking the women’s schedule. This could include a team event, which may even take place in connection with the ATP Cup.

Stephens looked energetic on the pitch under difficult conditions when she lost in three sets with 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to Samsonova, a great Russian qualification without seeds.

There was better news for Osaka, who worked hard for a 3-set win against Greek world number 24, Maria Sakkari, before leaving 6-2, 6-7 (4) and 6-3.