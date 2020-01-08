Brisbane International 2020 | Ash Barty finally defended on the court schedule as the tournament boss

Loading...

Tournament director Mark Handley admitted that he was in a “transition phase” when he attempted to face the ATP Cup and a stacked WTA event that saw six of the world’s top ten players.

“During this transition period, we expanded the world-class tennis offering to 10 days, during which time both men and women will be the focus,” he said. “As of Thursday, only women’s games will be played in the Pat Rafter Arena. More women’s games will be played on centrecourt than in previous years.”

There are plans for a second stadium at the Queensland Tennis Center to alleviate the bottleneck, provided the ATP Cup stays on the calendar. Until then, the schedule in women’s football will be controversial.

Not every WTA star was as frustrated as Stephens and Sharapova. Barty said she didn’t care what place she played, while American Madison Keys, who won Stosur in the second round on Wednesday, said she had no say and got her money.

“It’s just the way it is. It’s just the situation we ended up in, and of course we all want to be able to play on the pitch,” said Keys.

“Again, we had no real say and we were told that we would be on the two outside seats. I think we are all just trying to win a few games and prepare for Melbourne.” “

Brisbane has become an important lead-up to the Australian Open for the best WTA players, but could still make room for a WTA Cup team event where Tennis Australia supports the concept that complements the men’s team competition.

“I definitely love the team’s idea of ​​starting a team event into the season,” said Keys. “I think it would be really fun. And we all love playing Fed Cup, and I think doing it for a WTA event during the season would be really fun.”