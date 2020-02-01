Brisbane Bullets sink rivals Melbourne United in NBL play-offs races

With so much at stake, players were even more competitive in an aggressive and tricky first quarter.

Loading

United’s importer Bullet Mika Vukona and Stanton Kidd earned technical fouls as their duel escalated into elbows and strikes, while another Melbourne star, Shawn Long, was also beaten with a technician for being overly aggressive in ridicule.

Brisbane looked better at the niggle at first, but with the launch of Trimble from the bank, they lost their momentum.

Perhaps unsatisfied with his relegation to the Super Sub League, Trimble broke out with 21 points in second season, most in a quarter of every player this season.

The Point Guard struck from a great distance, cut several alleys through the Bullets’ defense and, with four assists, scored a nine-point advantage at halftime.

Melbourne United’s David Barlow heads towards Hoop.Credit: Getty / Chris Hyde

Unlike a glowing Trimble, Brisbane’s problems were due to terrible three-point shots that dropped to 12 percent accuracy well into the third quarter.

A busy Patterson and Hodgson pulled the Bullets back into competition in third term, while teammate Taylor Braun’s defensive goalkeeper prevented Trimble from causing more pain to the hosts.

AAP