February 8 cannot be here early enough.

On this day, the XFL starts the opening season with all eight teams.

The XFL has been hanging around the soccer world, and some are worried about the shadow it may cast on CFL squad creation.

I am not one of these people myself, as the (approximately) 560 new football jobs are unlikely to affect the quality of the Canadian game. There are far more players who want to play than there are jobs for players who can earn them. That won’t change.

There are currently more than 500 NCAA football programs, so an additional player from each senior class hardly seems to expect a significant decrease in potential size.

The news that made me curious was how the XFL borrowed generously from the CFL rules. They say it’s to make the game more exciting for the NFL fans who could tune in.

The full rules are available on XFL.com, but there are a few that I wanted to highlight that seem strange to an American, but Canadian fans will easily recognize them.

First, the XFL adopts the common sense rule that only one foot within limits is required to complete a catch. The rule has been enforced this way in college programs for a long time, but the NFL requires that you catch with both your feet and your hands. In the XFL – as in the CFL – every part of the body that has limited contact is now considered a completion.

Second, they’ve adopted a similar version of injury time, though it’s used by the two-minute warning rather than the three minutes that Canadians are used to. In an effort to make this appear more sexual, they call it “The Comeback Period”. In addition to the introduction of a 25-second music box, a team can no longer win after 58 minutes of football.

Anything that is out of bounds or incomplete constitutes a complete break in the clock, and for games within the bounds, the clock stops until the ball is discovered and the music box is wound for five seconds. A team can only manage one minute instead of 2:20 minutes with new downs, provided no timeouts are used.

The punt rules were also adopted and slightly modified, in which the players can only let go after the ball has been kicked over the scrimmage line. The change comes to the shooter position. The gunners may only move sideways along the scrimmage line before the ball is shot. This should significantly reduce the number of fair catches that drive this CFL fan crazy.

There are also rules that seem a bit strange at first glance and mostly focus on the kick game.

There is no coffin corner kick in the XFL because any kick that goes inside the 35-yard line or into the opponent’s end zone is placed on the 35-yard line. In Canada you can get the ball on the 35 after a single point, but the XFL will give it to you for free.

This makes it very difficult to be an XFL punter, and coaches will likely put accuracy ahead of raw strength or strength. Other than that, there is no truth to the rumor (started right here in this sentence) that Rob Maver is doing a job in the XFL.

The XFL doesn’t seem to make much sense for kickers after touchdowns either because they eliminated single-point conversion by kicking. Now teams have a choice of one, two or three points to convert from the two, five and ten yard lines in one game.

With a possible touchdown of nine points, you can catch up very quickly at once.

The kickoff rules also seem a little different at first glance, but are interesting to see how they are designed. The 35-yard touchback rule still applies, though if the ball bounces out of bounds, it is spotted on the 15-yard line.

The crazy thing for me is that the return team stands on their own 30 and the cover team on the opposing 35. None of the players on the 30 and 35 yard lines are allowed to move until the ball is caught by the returnee or at least three seconds on the floor. The idea is to eliminate the huge starts that players would get with a traditional kickoff setup.

There must also be at least three players from each team outside the pound sign. This setup is such a departure from the traditional rules that it will be very interesting to see from a puristic point of view how it changes the most boring game of American football.

The last crazy innovation is the “Double Forward Pass”, in which the ball can be passed forward a second time as long as it has not crossed the slash line. The hope is that this will eliminate the discussion of a lateral incompleteness versus a currently occurring incompleteness. Look for a variety of game and defense options that require slightly closer man coverage.

These are just a few of the things that struck me when I looked through the rules for the young league. As the season ends on April 26, the XFL may offer a familiar feel for your post-Super Bowl needs as we wait for the CFL training camps to open in May.