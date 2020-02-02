Bring more votes to caribou recovery plan, says B.C. former prime minister liaison | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Lekstrom wants the B.C. government to approve minor changes to the draft agreement to include local governments and said he is aware that Horgan has stated that the province cannot make unilateral changes because it requires the consent of all parties.

“Signing an agreement that lasts thirty years without the local government sitting at the table is something I cannot support,” said Lekstrom. “You have to ask yourself: is this someone’s pet project in federal and provincial governments going into hell or high water, they don’t care about the region here and they’re going to sign it.”

B.C. Government figures indicate that the Dawson Creek and Chetwynd areas in the Peace River region have six caribou herds, but their numbers have fallen from 800 to around 220 in two decades.

Lekstrom pointed to recent provincial caribou recovery team meetings in Williams Lake, where the province cooperates with local governments, First Nations, industry and other stakeholders on management programs for endangered Caribou herds in the Chilcotin region in central B.C.

In May 2018, the federal environment minister said that the southern mountain caribou was confronted with an “immediate threat” of recovery in 10 local populations in BC. The statement laid the foundation for the federal government to issue an emergency order under the Species at Risk Act to protect the caribou.

Such an order could include cutting off habitat areas for economic and public activities.

Moira Kelly, press secretary for environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson, said in a statement that signing the draft partnership agreement is a priority.

“We also recognize the concerns we have heard from local communities, so as part of this process, we have set up a number of working groups with our partners to ensure that the concerns of local communities are being heard,” she said.

According to the statement, the southern mountain caribou of B.C. is a type of risk that requires urgent action. If we do nothing now, we can lose the caribou forever. “

Charlotte Dawe, a caribou campaigner on the Wilderness Committee, said a recent study of 80 years of data concluded that more than 80 percent of southern mountain caribbean populations in Canada have lost the habitat crucial to their survival. She said that both B.C. and federal governments are not doing enough to prevent the herds from facing extinction.

“It’s clear as day, if caribou have a chance of recovery, we must stop destroying their critical habitat,” she said. “Every single population unit that we viewed in that region has exceeded the threshold needed for recovery and survival.”

Last year Horgan appointed Lekstrom to bridge tensions between local groups, including hinterland enthusiasts and indigenous groups, over the proposals of the draft agreement to save endangered herds.

A report by Lekstrom last April made 14 recommendations, including the call for more local involvement. An interim moratorium on the signing of the recovery program was introduced following the Lekstrom report.

“I did everything I could do as a relationship with the prime minister,” he said. “It became clear that they would not listen to everything I said.”

A statement from the Ministry of Forestry, Land, Natural Resources and Rural Development said that technical sessions are underway in the peace region to implement protection measures for caribou, but there was no comment on changing the draft partnership.

“We know it’s important that local governments are heard and involved, so we have worked hard to ensure that they play a greater role in this work,” it said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2020.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press