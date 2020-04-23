Home » GAMING » Bring Me Cakes Full Version Free Download
0

Bring Me Cakes Full Version Free Download

Byjunaidhaider on April 23, 2020

Bring Me Cakes Full Version Free Download

About Bring Me Cakes

Play this brand new puzzle adventure game Bring Me Cakes based on a famous fairy tale.


The description


Play as a cute little girl, little red riding hood, and solve difficult puzzles and you take cakes to her sweet grandmother! Don’t bother her to wait all the time for play.

Characteristics

  • Addictive gameplay suitable for all ages
  • Simple finger control
  • Over 200 levels
  • No movement limit
  • Stunning puzzle experience
  • Puzzle games, Sokoban and maze games you will love
  • Different places and lots of fun characters
  • Unique bright graphics
  • Play online or offline
  • Undo, Hint and Dynamite boosters
  • Popularity
  • 8.6K Downloads
Bring Me Cakes Trailer

Requirements Bring Me Cakes

  • File size: 22 Mb
  • Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?

  • Click the “Download game” button.
  • Download the “Journey to the Savage Planet” installer (supports downloads to resume).
  • Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
  • Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
  • Open the game and enjoy playing.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Articles