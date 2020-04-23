Bring Me Cakes Full Version Free Download

About Bring Me Cakes

Play this brand new puzzle adventure game Bring Me Cakes based on a famous fairy tale.



The description



Play as a cute little girl, little red riding hood, and solve difficult puzzles and you take cakes to her sweet grandmother! Don’t bother her to wait all the time for play.

Characteristics

Addictive gameplay suitable for all ages

Simple finger control

Over 200 levels

No movement limit

Stunning puzzle experience

Puzzle games, Sokoban and maze games you will love

Different places and lots of fun characters

Unique bright graphics

Play online or offline

Undo, Hint and Dynamite boosters

Popularity

8.6K Downloads

Bring Me Cakes Trailer

Requirements Bring Me Cakes

File size: 22 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

