Bring a trailer to raise $ 28,350 for health care workers and restaurants

The popular online auction site Bring A Trailer has raised $ 28,350 to support healthcare professionals and local restaurants during this difficult time.

With the help of charity partner Frontline Foods, Bring A Trailer has decided to donate $ 150 for each vehicle sold through its platform between April 6 and April 10.

The number of cars sold this week was 189, which resulted in a donation of a total of $ 28,350. Frontline Foods uses this money to pay for local restaurants to prepare food for health professionals responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic of the virus, which has claimed more than 120,000 lives worldwide, supports more front-line responses than ever before. You can show your gratitude and appreciation to healthcare providers through Frontline Foods or any other charity of your choice.

Highlights of BaT’s April sales include vehicles such as the 1952 Jaguar XK120 Roadster, formerly owned by the Hollywood brand Clark Gable, one of the 125 Lamborghini Isleros, the 1970 Dodge Charger R / T SE 440 four-speed manual, the 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, and 1994 Mazda RX-7.

