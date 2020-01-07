Loading...

Enlarge / The slightly darker black spot in the middle of this board is a mobile CPU from Tiger Lake.

Jim Salter

Yesterday at CES 2020, Intel introduced its next generation of mobile CPUs, codenamed Tiger Lake, in several new form factors, running brand new (and impressive) software that was developed with the platform in mind.

Enlarge / This red microlight is one of the new Project Athena-compatible Chromebook models introduced at CES 2020.

Jim Salter

Tiger Lake participates in Intel’s ongoing Athena program, which aims to create a performance and usability standard with concrete, verifiable metrics for mobile computers – including a battery life of at least nine hours on a screen with a brightness of 250 nits is outside the normal range. the-box display and system settings as well as several tabs and applications are executed. The Athena project has now been expanded to include some new Chromebook models as well as traditional Windows PCs.

Several new foldable designs were announced during the presentation, ranging from a relatively conventional two-in-one model from Dell to many more Outré designs such as the Lenovo X1 Fold introduced by Lenovo President Christian Teismann and the Intel concept design prototype Horseshoe bend will do. Both the X1 Fold and the Horseshoe Bend will be familiar to anyone who has followed Ron Amadeo’s coverage of the foldable smartphones from Samsung and Motorola. With each design, the screen itself is folded down in the middle.

This Dell Two-in-One was the most conventional design shown last night: it uses discrete physical hinges and no foldable screen.

This Dell Two-in-One has a detachable chiclet keyboard that covers the bottom screen in this shot. Jim Salter

When opened, the Lenovo X1 Fold looks like a giant 17-inch tablet. Jim Salter

This action shot shows a Lenovo X1 Fold that is partially folded, with the lower half of the screen acting as the full-size on-screen keyboard. Jim Salter

With this half-folded Lenovo X1 Fold we take a look at an incredibly skeuomorphic “e-book reader”. Jim Salter

The opened Horseshoe Bend concept prototype looks like a giant tablet. The screen fold is not extreme, but it is often visible. Jim Salter

For the most part, Horseshoe Bend looks like a larger version of the Lenovo X1 Fold. Jim Salter

The software demonstrations presented by Jason Levine, Adobe’s Principal Worldwide Evangelist, were by far the most compelling part of Intel’s mobile presentation. Levine conducted three separate demonstrations of AI-powered work with Adobe Sensei, with all of Vince Offer’s manic energy selling a slap chop. Aside from Levine’s antics, the demonstrations were impressive – an automatic selection of the boundaries of a bird in the foreground of a complex photo, another of a rose with a profuse bloom that blurs its edges, and finally a short automatic video conversion from landscape to portrait clip of an extreme skier.

The automatic selection of the bird and the rose did not take place immediately, but in about five seconds each – much less time than even an experienced human artist needs to manually trace the edges of the photos – and looked extremely high quality. After their selection, Levine quickly placed the cut-out images in other scenes with excellent visual results.

He also showed the audience a clip of an extreme skier moving back and forth in slalom, flipping through the entire field of a landscape video. When commenting on how many social media platforms were designed to take portraits, he performed an automatic conversion to Adobe Sensei, which automatically recognized the skier as the “foreground” of the clip and automatically panned the portrait frame around the Keep skiers in the middle of the conversion.

Levine spends some time explaining to the crowd how difficult it is to find the right borders to crop with hair or feathers. Jim Salter

The crowd gasped as Levine cut out the background around the automatically selected bird, feathers, and everything. Jim Salter

Levine prepares to automatically mark borders on a rose in the foreground of a photo, although rays of light cloud the edges. Jim Salter

Jason effortlessly transports the cut rose petal into a new photo, scales it in place, and vampires for the crowd. Jim Salter

Levine instructs Adobe Sensei to automatically reformat a video from landscape to portrait mode and follow the foreground in the cropped video. Jim Salter

After the automatic conversion and redesign, the Now Portrait video follows the skier perfectly back and forth. Jim Salter

After all of the demos were completed, we learned that Levine was performing them live on a 13-inch microlight with Tiger Lake equipment. All of the automatic selection, cropping and panning processes shown are based on the OpenVINO AI framework from Intel and are considerably accelerated by the extensions to the DLB x86 command set. So the same tasks should be performed on non-Intel (and / or not DLB-capable) computers) hardware, they are likely to run many times slower.

When Ars tested the effects of Deep Learning Boost compared to AMD’s more powerful 3970x Threadripper, the DLB-capable i9-10980XE was able to perform image classification tasks at around double to four times the rate Threadripper or Intel’s own i9-9980XE, which was not equipped with DLB. As AI-based tasks are becoming more common in applications from Office to Photoshop, the ability to handle inference workloads in a short amount of time is expected to be almost as important as overall CPU performance.