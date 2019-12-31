Bring 2020: some Democrats end the year with campaign events

Loading...

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) – Many Democratic candidates seeking to overthrow President Donald Trump in 2020 spend the last day of 2019 to usher in the New Year with potential supporters. Elizabeth Warren celebrates her presidential exploratory anniversary with a speech Tuesday at the Old South Meeting House in Boston, outlining how she would eliminate government corruption. The Congregational Church is famous for being the focal point for the Boston Tea Party in 1773.

Bernie Sanders Holds End-of-Year Press Conference followed by "Big New Year & # 39; s Bash" Evening Featuring What Campaign Describes "Prince's Longtime Support Group "In Des Moines, the capital of Iowa, which has its departure caucuses on February 3. In campaign in Iowa is also the senator of New Jersey, Cory Booker, who organizes two evenings at home Tuesday afternoon.

Businessman Andrew Yang invited his supporters to celebrate midnight during a late night party in New Hampshire, which is scheduled to hold the first primary, on February 11. Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar makes an afternoon in New York, while Colorado Senator Michael Bennet also travels to the state.

The overwriting of events reflects the short time remaining before the start of the vote. Even though the campaign almost stops for Christmas Eve and Christmas Eve, the candidates bet that voters will be more receptive to their messages on the last day of the year.

"You have to use every minute," said Kelly Dietrich, founder and CEO of the National Democratic Training Committee, which trains candidates and staff across the country.

Not everyone gets into New Years action. Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned in New Hampshire on Monday and had no public events scheduled for Tuesday. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, has an equally clear New Year's Eve calendar of public events.

Most candidates have no New Year's Eve events, although former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick plans to attend services at Mother Emanuel in Charleston, in South Carolina, where nine African-American worshipers were shot dead in 2015.

Dietrich said that sometimes knocking on the door may be more effective for applicants during the holidays, as many people are at home working. They can also use traditional holiday hours, such as New Year's Eve, to rally volunteers and others who have helped campaign for the long term.

Warren, who was a professor at Harvard Law School before becoming a senator in 2012, will be on his own property in Boston. While Yang is in New Hampshire, his supporters are hosting a separate New Years Eve party to "watch the ball fall" in his home state of New York.

Fundraising also usually drops between Thanksgiving and New Years Day. But Dietrich said the candidates still use the time to work on the phones, and he asks clients to contact former donors who have not reached the maximum donation limits, reminding them to do so before the end of l & # 39; year.

"You cannot take time off when you run for president," he said. "Your vacation takes place the day after the general election."

Follow the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly political podcast, "Ground Game".