SCOTT BROWN may be getting older, but he still leaves the younger players of our club ashamed when it comes to winter weather.

While most of the team put on their winter gear, headband, hats and even tights, Scott Brown is dressed like every Celtic da goes to breakfast during their summer vacation on Tenerife.

The Celtic captain clearly does not believe in layers during his training session on Tuesday.

This reminds us of the official Zenit St. Petersburg social media page that posted a photo of Broony in Russia prior to a Europa League collision, while casually wandering in a t-shirt while it was -11.

The winter weather hit Scotland over the weekend with many snow-covered areas, including the Lennoxtown training facilities.

Imsaila Soro received his first Celtic training this morning under his belt with the snow at the Celtic training ground. It is safe to say that the new signature was not dressed as Broony.