Brighton basketball high school beats Hillcrest Region 6 Barton

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS – Lander Barton scored 19 points, one of four Brighton players to double-digit as the Bengals moved away from rival Hillcrest in the fourth quarter for a 67-54 victory Tuesday night.

It was a third straight win for Brighton, which helped her to tie for four for first place in Wilderness 6 with East, Olympus and Murray.

“It was a really fun old-school rivalry atmosphere. We had a great team effort where several guys participated in great moments, which has been our team all year, “said Brighton coach Garrett Wilson. “When we play like we did tonight, we are a pretty tough team to beat.”

Brighton got off to a great start with a 15-4 lead after the first quarter, but Hillcrest came back at five minutes at halftime.

Leading 38-32 before the fourth quarter, Brighton moved away behind a scintillating effort from the foul line as he finished game 28 of 32.

Adam Ponte added 11 points for Brighton, with Alex Clifford and Parker Kenner each with 10.

“Parker Kenner came off the bench for us and hit three huge 3 points to extend our lead,” said Wilson.