Bright lights over Edmonton are not UFOs, says the scientist – Edmonton

According to scientist and CEO of Telus World of Science, Alan Nursall, there is a good explanation for a number of bright lights in and around Edmonton over the weekend.

"None of these things are UFOs. They are all identified, ”said Nursall.

According to Nursall, two events are underway that will attract the Edmontonians' attention.

The first is the line of lights. It was observed in the west and could be seen moving across the sky.

SpaceX Starlink has created an orbit above Elk Point Alberta tonight. A sight that can be seen personally @GlobalEdmonton @SpaceX #Starlink @CanGeo pic.twitter.com/jRx6Viy2Cu

– Shear WX (@ShearWx) December 30, 2019

Nursall said several satellites were in orbit on a route through Alberta.

Billion-dollar company Space X by Elon Musk launched 60 satellites in November as part of an ongoing plan to set up 12,000 dishes for a widely used high-speed Internet.

The group is called Starlink and is expected to be visible again through Alberta this week as long as the sky is clear.

The second event is an alignment of the moon and Venus.

"The moon moves much faster in the sky than Venus. So last night the moon was a little east of Venus," Nursall said. "If you hold your fist up, that's about the distance that separated Venus from the moon. Tonight it'll be two fists."

Photos of this phenomenon were easier to grasp and showed the crescent moon, which was aligned with the so-called evening star.

"Whenever the full moon or whatever happens, I try to catch something, and because I am an Edmonton native, I like to support Edmonton and try to promote it," said photographer Keith Moore.

Moore posted a photo of the moon and Venus over the city and received over 850 likes on Twitter in a few days.

Decided to take a little break from some renovation work and take a quick photo of the crescent with Venus right above it. #yeg #yegwx #crescentmoon #venus #canoncanada pic.twitter.com/jGfgm7b9TC

– Keith Moore (@kmoorephotos), December 29, 2019

Both non-world events are common, but Nursall believes that timing is exactly what fascinates viewers.

"It's hard to miss and it's also about meal time. The sun goes down around 4:30 p.m., so when people come home and look at the western sky and this beautiful little crescent moon and this incredibly bright light See point, ”Nursall told Global News.

The distance between Venus and the moon increases from night to night, but scientists say that viewers will have another chance to see it pretty soon.

