Bright Eyes Cancel, reschedule 2020 Reunion tour dates

Bright Eyes will not embark on its long-awaited reunion tour this spring, canceling and postponing the dates due to lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The trek was scheduled to start May 14 in Spokane, Washington, and end June 20 in Queens, New York. All of the May shows and three of the June concerts have been permanently canceled, and refunds will be available to ticket holders at the point of purchase. Bright Eyes was however able to reschedule several June shows for the summer of 2021, with dates for two additional postponed concerts to be announced later. Original tickets will be valid on the dates postponed.

“Unfortunately, but predictably, we had to rethink many of our upcoming tour dates,” wrote Bright Eyes on Instagram. “We hope to be in a better position to come together and celebrate at a later date.”

Bright Eyes announced their return in January and a month later revealed that they had signed a new agreement with Dead Oceans and were preparing their first album since 2011. The key of the people. The exact details of the album, including a release date and a title, have not yet been released, although the group has shared two new songs, “Forced Convalescence” and “Persona Non Grata”.

Bright Eyes rescheduled / rescheduled tour dates

July 30, 2021 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

July 29, 2021 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks

July 31, 2021 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Date TBD – Portland, ME @ State Theater

Date TBD – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall