Turner joins the RBC Place board

Coun. Stephen Turner was appointed to the board of RBC Place, formerly the London Convention Center, during Tuesday’s council meeting. Turner replaces Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy, who has placed her place as representative of the council on the board.

Staff cares about food

City staff donated nearly $ 22,500 to the annual Business Cares Food Drive this year, in addition to hundreds of kilos of food. It is the 17th-year-old town hall staff who have given a gift to the London Food Bank through the food drive.

Hayward praised

In his last city council meeting, departing city manager Martin Hayward received a standing ovation from politicians and staff to work for the city for more than three decades. Mayor Ed Holder read news to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford to Hayward. Hayward started working for the city as a janitor and climbed the rank of becoming city treasurer and then city manager. His replacement is expected to be named next month.