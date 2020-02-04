Brief: What is the best way to raise our children?

Are traditional teaching methods still effective? The way schools teach students has been around for generations. As a student in the public curriculum I learned, but I also learned a lot, if not more, from my own research and curiosity.

In today’s rapidly changing world, I feel that traditional teaching methods are not that effective for students. Have you ever seen a child pick up a device and study it? I have seen an adult countless times and have heard how his 3-year-old knows how to work better with a technological device than she does.

How is this possible? No one has taught that child how to use a phone or tablet, but they will come out. The adult usually gets it after being shown, but it is clear that there is a difference between the child and the adult. Children learn through discovery, study, curiosity and creativity. Education is nowadays told to students who are not shown. The current education systems were made after the Second World War. We are selling ourselves too short.

Dallin Francom

South Jordan