Brief: Do not confuse carbon dioxide with pollution

It makes perfect sense to reduce pollutants in air, land and water in Utah; it is a laudable and necessary undertaking.

But, note, Utah HR763 is not about reducing real pollutants. On the contrary, it pushes the reduction of carbon dioxide, which in no way, form or form is a pollutant.

In fact, carbon dioxide is a crucial life gas. It is a fertilizer in the air. Carbon dioxide and water combine, through photosynthesis, food that we eat and oxygen in the air that we breathe. Forty-five years of satellite photography shows that our planet is greening.

Yes, carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas, one of many combustion products and is increasing steadily in the atmosphere. But the warming potential of carbon dioxide is a drop in the bucket – less than 4% – compared to the predominantly dominant greenhouse gas, water vapor – which is 95%.

Reducing carbon dioxide will not reduce global warming, and it will not reduce pollution in Utah or elsewhere. This is because carbon dioxide causes neither air temperature nor air pollution.

So focus on reducing the real pollutants: ozone, volatile organic compounds, dust, soot, smoke, elemental carbon, carbon monoxide and sulfur and nitrogen oxides.

In short: do not throw away the carbon dioxide baby with the polluting bath water.

