I-25 near Midwest (WYDOT)

CASPER, Wyo. – Wednesday, January 22nd, “short violent snowstorms” are expected in parts of Wyoming.

The National Weather Service in Riverton says snow showers can occur in the north and east of the state.

In the Big Horn Basin, in southeast Johnson County, and in parts of Natrona County, you could quickly see one to two inches of snow.

“A series of snow showers will move through parts of the Big Horn Basin and extend southeast to Buffalo and Casper by late morning,” said the NWS. “Dangerous driving conditions are possible because visibility quickly drops and the wind blows from 25 to 35 miles per hour.”

The snowstorms could lead to “rapidly changing visibility conditions” and “very smooth roads”.

“As soon as the snow is over, the road conditions should improve within 30 minutes,” says the NWS. “The snow showers will end from northwest to southeast and should leave the area at 6pm.”

It can continue to snow over the west Thursday to Tuesday the next week.

The seven-day forecast for the Casper area is as follows:

today A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 4 p.m., then a chance of snow after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, peaking near 39. Windy, 13 to 18 miles an hour with a west wind, and gusts as high as 28 miles an hour. Precipitation probability is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

This evening Partly cloudy with a low of 22. Southwest wind 11 to 14 miles per hour.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a maximum of almost 38 km / h. Airy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 20 km / h, with gusts of up to 30 km / h.

Thursday night Mostly cloudy, with a low point around 30. Southwest wind 10 to 14 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 22 miles per hour.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a maximum of almost 44 km / h. Airy, with a southwest wind of 14 to 20 km / h, with gusts of up to 29 km / h.

Friday night Partly cloudy, with a low point of 33. Windy, with southwest wind 13 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 22 miles per hour.

Saturday Sunny, with a top speed of almost 46. Airy, with a southwest wind of 14 to 22 miles an hour, with gusts of up to 33 miles an hour.

Saturday night Partly cloudy with a low of 34. Light snow.

Sunday Mostly sunny with a high near 49. Airy.

Sunday night Partly cloudy with a low of 36. Airy.

Monday A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny with a high of almost 46. Airy.

Monday night A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with a low of around 30.

Tuesday A chance of snow. Partly sunny with a high of almost 42.

NWS in Riverton