Frontbencher David Littleproud joined Defense of Senator Bridget McKenzie’s controversial $ 100 million controversy on sports scholarships on Tuesday, saying she was doing “damn good job”.

His support for his fierce Nationals colleague came when it turned out that hundreds of thousands of grants went to wealthy tennis and golf clubs while poorer clubs missed.

Mr. Littleproud said Senator McKenzie had his full support – despite a devastating report from the general auditor that the money prior to the May 2019 general election largely flowed into marginal and unconfirmed coalition seats.

“She’s doing a damn good job,” said Mr. Littleproud on Tuesday.

“Now, as Minister of Agriculture, moving from sport to agriculture, she’s doing a damned good job of ensuring that we not only continue to grow agriculture, but also help our agriculture adapt in these difficult times.”

Grants included $ 500,000 for the Mosman Rowing Club in Warringah, which was then held by Prime Minister Tony Abbott, and $ 200,000 for the Lilli Pilli Football Club in Scott Morrison’s own constituency.

According to ABC, an administrator of the football club announced in a Facebook post on October 31, 2018 that the club’s $ 500,000 construction project would be completed by the beginning of the following season – although applicants for the program were being assessed at that time.

The Guardian reported Tuesday that Perth’s Applecross Tennis Club had received $ 500,000 to upgrade tennis courts. The club has a secure liberal seat, and its patron is a Western Australian liberal MP.

“The hotel is located on the beach in Applecross, Perth, Western Australia, on the banks of the Swan River and offers views of the river and city, 12 grass pitches, and two hard courts,” the club website said.

Other grants went to the Tea Tree Gully Golf Club in the Adelaide Hills. It received $ 190,000 for a new foyer and elevator as part of an upgrade to attract more features.

The Royal Adelaide Golf Club – with sales of $ 5.3 million in 2019 – received $ 50,000 for solar panels.

Andrew Gay, general manager of the club, told The Guardian that the money saved would help increase community participation.

“The funds we saved for this installation go to our junior and women’s development programs,” he said.

“These programs are open to the community if they want to learn how to play the game.”

South Australian independent Rebekha Sharkie has been excluded from the sport’s funding announcement as the coalition targeted its Mayo seat in the 2019 election.

“I was a little disappointed that it was before the election and I wasn’t included in any announcement,” she said next to Mr. Littleproud on Tuesday.

The liberal candidate for Mayo Georgina Downer presented the Yankalilla Bowling Club with a scholarship in February. Photo: Facebook / Georgina Downer

Ms. Sharkie’s Center Alliance party will support a Senate investigation into the so-called “sports rorts” affair.

In the meantime, a well-known legal expert has declared the controversial program unconstitutional.

Professor Anne Twomey said there seemed to be no basis for the scheme.

“The astonishing thing about recent sports coverage is its audacity, culminating in the claim that” no rules have been broken, “said Professor Twomey, professor of constitutional law at the University of Sydney, in the Australian Financial Review.

Professor Twomey believes that ministers are legally required to act in a procedural manner, and that Senator McKenzie’s legal powers to decide and whether or not she has violated the constitution are questionable.

Senior Nationals MP Darren Chester welcomed the fact that the program is currently being revised.

“The integrity of the way we offer these types of programs must be transparent so that people can be confident that a fair system is in place,” he told ABC News.

“Great deliveries were made as part of this program. The question is whether the decisions were justified. “

Senator McKenzie has refused to apologize, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison is on hand to assist his contested colleague.

“This was about making sure the girls didn’t have to switch behind the shed, but actually could have a locker room in the shed,” Morrison said Monday.

Former Labor Minister of Sports, Ros Kelly, resigned from the ministry and parliament in 1995 after a similar scandal.

-with AAP