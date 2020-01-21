Bridgestone says airless tires will soon be available for bicycles and large rigs

Picture: Bridgestone

Japanese tire giant Bridgestone hopes, according to a report by Automotive News, to hit Michelin’s so-called tweel with a new model for tractor units in the airless tire market. Bridgestone Airless tires use a sheet of recycled thermoplastic instead of air pressure to keep the vehicle rolling. These new tires have been tested for a durability of more than 5000 pounds each and offer truckers a big advantage as they never lose pressure and are absolutely puncture proof.

“Fleet operators ask us to,” Jon Kempel, Executive Director for New Mobility Solution Engineering at Bridgestone Americas, told Automotive News. “This technology solves a problem for them and saves them money. Your job is to keep your trucks on the road. This is not possible if your tires are not properly inflated.

According to Kempel, large oil rigs have an air problem every 13,000 kilometers. For every minute the truck breaks down, the shipping company loses a lot. It is likely that these new airless technology tires will cost a good deal more than old-school pneu shoes. However, if you save hauliers, carriers, and merchandise companies a few hours of downtime, they’re worth the extra cost.

The airless tire has been tested as a replacement for cars for as long as I can remember, but Bridgestone’s idea of ​​bypassing the car tire market as a whole is probably reasonable. Instead of convincing consumers that these tires are a good idea, the company is chasing a market that is looking for a good solution to this problem.

While Michelin has largely moved its tweel solution to lawn mowers and golf carts, it still seems confident to offer a consumer-friendly solution for an airless tire on the market.

If you’re a consumer and want to see what Bridgestone is up to, you can get a taste of the airless tire solution in a few months’ time during the Tokyo Summer Olympics. As the official tire company of the Olympic Games, Bridgestone is equipping the entire area with publicly accessible bicycles with new airless tires.

In addition to the truck market, a beautiful airless tire should probably be available on all parts of the mobility space. This tire cannot be punctured or punctured. You just have to try riding a jump bike in a big city to see that this would be a blessing. If you have a large number of enthusiastic sports fans from all over the world on board, the shared mobility experience cannot be better.

I would also like to get a set for a small scooter or small electric bike because Bridgestone says these tires have been tested to be as efficient in rolling resistance as the current Ecopia low rolling resistance tires.

Personally, I would love the ability to drive or drive without ever having to check tire pressure again. I don’t have to worry about the time of year affecting my pressure. You no longer have to worry about road leakage. It all sounds incredible. Report to hell!