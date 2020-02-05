Bridgerton release date | Netflix cast, trailer and plot

The novels of Julia Quinn, which revolve around a wealthy family in the London of the Regency era, are planned for a modification of Netflix in 2020.

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan and Polly Walker from Line of Duty are part of the cast, and Julie Andrews has signed up to give her voice as the show’s narrator.

here is everything we know about the series so far.

When was Bridgerton released on Netflix?

The drama is expected to be launched sometime in 2020. We know through Nicola Coughlan’s Twitter account that the show is currently in production, from the end of July 2019.

I go to bed after drinking all the diet coke on the Bridgerton Night Shoot pic.twitter.com/MHnxJ8WmF6

– Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) 7 August 2019

If everything goes according to plan, we expect it to appear in the second half of the year.

Who is in the Bridgerton cast?

There is a MASSIEF ensemble on board that fills the 10-person Bridgerton family and their closest acquaintances.

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton, the young debutante started at the wedding mart. Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, who finds himself the most important topic of conversation in the city, but has no interest in his title or taking a wife.

Golda Rosheuvel (Silent Witness) will shine like Queen Charlotte, a tastemaker and chief gossip of London society. Jonathan Bailey (W1A) plays Anthony Bridgerton, the oldest brother and sister of the family since the death of his father.

Luke Newton plays as Colin Bridgerton, a good-natured young man who falls in love with a young woman who has just arrived in London. Claudia Jessie (Vanity Fair) plays Eloise Bridgerton, the cheeky and rebellious brother or sister who believes she is destined for something bigger than marriage.

Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington, a young girl with a sharp mind and a kind heart who was born in a family that doesn’t understand her. Ruby Barker plays Marina Thompson, who was sent out of the country to live with her cousins, the Featheringtons.

Sabrina Bartlett plays Siena Rosso, an exciting opera singer who has a secret affair with a prominent gentleman. Ruth Gemmell (Penny Dreadful) plays Lady Violet Bridgerton, the matriarch of the central family who wants all her children to marry for love.

Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Danbury, a dowry that runs the city. Polly Walker plays Lady Portia Featherington, an ambitious mother who is determined to shop her daughters for the most impressive suitors.

Luke Thompson plays Benedict Bridgerton, the second oldest of the brothers and sisters, who hopes to turn his artistic hobby into a career. Will Tilson plays as Gregory Bridgerton, a “terror with a heart of gold” that constantly teases his sister Hyacinth.

Florence Hunt plays Hyacinth Bridgerton, the youngest brother or sister of Bridgerton who would like to follow in the footsteps of her sisters and participate in the wedding mart. Ruby Stokes will shine like Francesca Bridgerton, the most reserved of the brothers and sisters, who is careful with her words and has a cunning sense of humor.

Ben Miller plays Lord Featherington, the lusty gentleman who is seen as ‘a bit of a joke’ in London’s high society. Bessie Carter plays Prudence Featherington, the oldest woman in the family, who endures her third season at the wedding mart.

Harriet Cains plays Philipa Featherington, the middle Featherington child, who is a husband. Martins Imhangbe plays Will Mondrich, an emerging boxer who climbs the social hierarchy of London because of his new celebrity.

Lorraine Ashbourne plays Mrs. Varley, the Featherington housekeeper. Julie Andrews gives the voice of narrator Lady Whistledown.

What is it about?

The official Netflix summary for the series is quite ambiguous and reveals little more about the story than what we already know: that it will be central to the Bridgerton family as they go through the “wedding mart” in London.

There is a good chance that the first season of the show, or at least part of it, will borrow its plot from the first Bridgerton novel, The Duke and I.

This novel focuses on Simon Bassett and Daphne Bridgerton, who have entered into a fake relationship to keep Simon free from mothers in marriage and to arouse some interest in Daphne. While they are carrying out their plan, Daphne is really starting to fall for the duke and decides to try and win.

Since these two have the highest billing of the series, it seems reasonable to assume that this storyline will form at least part of the series.

Keep an eye on this page for updates about the series as more news comes in …