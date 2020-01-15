Julia Quinn’s romance novels, which revolve around a wealthy family in Regency-era London, are slated to switch to Netflix in 2020.

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan and Polly Walker from Line of Duty are among the performers, and Julie Andrews has committed to cast her voice as the show’s spokeswoman.

Here is everything we know about the series so far.

When will Bridgerton be released on Netflix?

The drama is expected to start in 2020. We know from Nicola Coughlan’s Twitter account that the show is currently in production at the end of July 2019.

I go to bed after drinking all the diet soda on the Bridgerton Night Shoot. Pic.twitter.com/MHnxJ8WmF6

– Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) August 7, 2019

If everything goes according to plan, we expect the debut in the second half of the year.

Who is in the Bridgerton cast?

There is a MASSIVE ensemble on board that fills the 10-member Bridgerton family and their closest friends.

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton, the young debutante is to enter the marriage market. Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, who sees himself as the main topic of conversation in the city but is not interested in his title or wife.

Golda Rosheuvel (silent witness) will appear as Queen Charlotte, a taste maker and chief gossip of London society. Jonathan Bailey (W1A) plays Anthony Bridgerton, the oldest sibling and head of the family since the death of his father.

Luke Newton plays Colin Bridgerton, a good-natured young man who falls in love with a young woman who has just arrived in London. Claudia Jessie (Vanity Fair) plays Eloise Bridgerton, the brazen and rebellious sister who believes that she is destined for something bigger than marriage.

Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington, a young girl with a keen mind and a kind heart who was born into a family she doesn’t understand. Ruby Barker plays Marina Thompsonwho was sent out of the country to live with her cousins, the Featheringtons.

Sabrina Bartlett plays Siena Rosso, a captivating opera singer who has a secret affair with a prominent lord. Ruth Gemmell (Penny Dreadful) plays Lady Violet Bridgerton, the matriarch of the central family who wants all their children to marry out of love.

Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Danbury, a widow who rules the city. Polly Walker plays Lady Portia Featherington, an ambitious mother who is determined to buy her daughters from the most impressive clients.

Luke Thompson will play Benedict Bridgerton, the second oldest of the siblings, who wants to turn his artistic hobby into a profession. Will Tilson plays Gregory Bridgerton, a “terror with a heart of gold” that constantly teases his sister Hyacinth.

Florence Hunt will play Hyacinth Bridgerton, Bridgerton’s youngest sibling, who is keen to follow in her sisters’ footsteps and participate in the marriage ceremony market. Ruby Stokes will play Francesca BridgertonThe most reserved of the siblings, who is careful with her words and has a sly sense of humor.

Ben Miller will play Lord Featherington, the horny lord who is considered “a bit joking” in London’s high society. Bessie Carter plays Prudence Featherington, the oldest woman in the family to survive her third season on the marriage market.

Harriet Cains plays Philipa Featherington, the middle Featherington child who can’t wait to find a husband. Martin’s Imhangbe plays Will Mondrich, an aspiring boxer who climbs London’s social hierarchy due to his newly discovered celebrity.

Lorraine Ashbourne plays Mrs. Varleywho have favourited Featherington Housekeeper. Julie Andrews delivers the voice of the narrator Lady Whistledown,

Why is?

Netflix’s official summary for the series is rather ambiguous and reveals little about the plot we already know about: that it will revolve around the Bridgerton family as they navigate the Marriage Mart in high society in London ,

There is a good chance that the show’s first season, or at least part of it, will borrow its story from the first Bridgerton novel, The Duke and I.

This novel focuses on Simon Bassett and Daphne Bridgerton, who staged a wrong relationship to keep Simon free from marriageable mothers in society and to spark some interest in Daphne. However, as they carry out their plan, Daphne falls in love with the duke and decides to win him over.

Given that these two have the highest score in the series, it seems plausible that this plot will make up at least part of the series.

Keep an eye on this page for updates to the series as more news appears in …