Bridgeport City Council discussed the updates to the Indoor Sports and Recreation Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A special meeting of the Bridgeport City Council took place on Tuesday evening and went straight to a board meeting.

The council has received an update on the built indoor sports and recreation complex. Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang said construction of the faculty is ongoing. He also stated that the indoor sports and recreation complex should be open to the public in the first quarter of 2021.

“Most of the footers are finished. At the back of the pool there is a concrete wall, which is in the lower part of the field house in the background and is slowly being completed. You talked today about the start of concrete work around the elevator shaft, where there is an elevator in the rear Part of the building is located, ”said Lang.

A preparatory discussion will discuss how to handle the cast concrete walls that the mayor hopes will be delivered in a few weeks, where the crews begin construction.

“The back house is a per-engineered steel building and they talked about how the footers for it are cast,” Lang said. “And over the next few weeks, if the weather permits, they could start building some of the steel. So we are on the right track. ”

Lang explained that the facility is not only for the people of Bridgeport, but also for the area. The total cost of the Bridgeport Indoor Sports and Recreation Complex to purchase land, excavate, and set up is $ 55,000,000.