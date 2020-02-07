Brian and Roger Eno Report Soundscapes and landscapes in video ‘Celeste’

Brian and Roger Eno present a journey through a strange but familiar landscape in the new visual for “Celeste”, the first offering of the very first collaboration album Mixing Colors by the brothers.

The video is the first in a series directed by Brian Eno and software designer Peter Chilvers who “combines the simplicity and contemplative qualities of his soundscapes with sufficiently uncomplicated, enchanting images of slowly changing, dreamy panoramas,” Deutsche Grammophon said about the visuals.

“The more you listen to this, especially with the fantastic worlds that Brian has created, the more you can truly walk and stay in this vast landscape,” Roger Eno said in a statement.

Mixing Colors will be released on March 20 and can now be reserved. The 18 songs from the ambient album have their titles from abstract and unusual hues in the color palette; “Celeste” is the Spanish word for turquoise blue.

The Eno brothers previously worked together – together with Daniel Lanois – on 1983: Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks and More Music for Films. However, Mixing Colors marks the first time that the brothers have released a collaborative album individually and collectively under their name.

“There is a big similarity between what interests us,” Roger Eno said earlier about the collaboration, while Brian added, “These pieces are very impressionistic and have a lot to do with sonic quality, sonic color.”