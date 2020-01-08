Brexit triggers old fears in Northern Ireland

Loading...

This week, the hatred and horror of the world revolved around Iran. This month could be the epicenter of Northern Ireland.

I spent Christmas on Emerald Isle. Pubs jammed, beer flowed, everyone was friendly. But the 31st of this month brings Brexit.

And the question of what could happen creates age-old fear. The large banquet for the Christmas dinner – 150 were in operation – was set in the 17th century castle at Leslie Castle with antique porcelain, towels and silver. In the 400 years of the family, the 1,000-hectare VIP estate is managed by Samantha Leslie.

There are horses, animals, crackling wood fires, Irish breakfasts, golf, spas – and only because – fully functional, but almost up to this time the old potty with a pull chain. Everyone wears the aulde brass plaque: “Thunder Box by Thomas Crapper Co.”

Castle Leslie’s original home from 1608 has since been home to everything from the Duke of Wellington to Sir Winston Churchill, to whom Sir Paul McCartney was married twice. His Donagh Old Graveyard was founded by St. Patrick.

The Leslie family received the property after an uprising of 1641, but lost possession of the nearby village when playing cards in 1750. And his John Luke, who painted the dome of Belfast City Hall, lived in neighboring Killylea.

The castle is 1.6 km from the border. “During the riots”, it is said, the border village suffered as an official border crossing. It was the British Army’s security checkpoint. The Catholic Protestant wildlife damage in Northern Ireland that began in the 1960s lasted for 30 years.

Brexit is planned for this month. The topic was not openly addressed to foreigners. However, when people did not speak aloud, pages were drawn and whispered about when I was in Ireland.

The Irishman is coming

Back in the past, Gabriel Byrne told ShowBiz Ireland: “Political roles are high on my agenda. I want to play the role of former Irish Taoiseach Charlie Haughey. It’s about history, mortality, loyalty, and politics. I am Irish first. A second actor. I consider myself an actor from Dublin who happens to work in different places. “

From Pope to joke

Now the two popes can be awarded Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce. “Three Christs” with Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage and Julianna Margulies is running this week.

With more and more ecumenical entertainment, The Carlebach Shul sent the following: “Rabbi Weinstock, Ivanka Trump’s rabbi, told the community about changes in morale, saying: ‘Of course I didn’t sleep with my wife before the wedding, did any of you have? Second rabbi: What is your wife’s maiden name?

Back to the USA.

Fox News political strategist Donna Brazile, former Al Gore presidential campaign manager, author, former CNN staff member, the only African American woman to chair the DNC, and a serious Democrat with a card: “Our party needs to wake up. This is about delegates. Perhaps they will make their plans by June. You are all elders. They sleep. “

One page, which was taken from the insert of a calendar of January 4th, bears the heading “Wild words from wild women”. Below are the words: “All right, so I’m spending money.” Can you name another extravagance that I have? “And it is signed with” Cindy Adams, gossip girl “.

I don’t know who makes the calendar, but this is a quote that my late husband took in his book “Cindy and I”.

I can only say: Only in New York, children, only in New York.

