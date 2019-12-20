Brexit Advance Opens New Commercial Era

Loading...

In the aftermath of World War II, the victorious Allies built an international order on the premise that when countries exchange goods, they become less inclined to exchange rounds of artillery.

Britain's departure from the EU is the most obvious manifestation that this idea no longer has decisive weight. It is not the only one.

Boris Johnson's election triumph will likely result in Brexit, which means new trade deals are coming.

The traditional arbitrator of international trade disputes, the WTO, is moving towards irrelevance as countries bypass its channels to impose tariffs. Its appeal body, which rules on disputes, has been rendered inoperative by the Trump administration's blocking of new judges. The panel needs at least three judges to render verdicts but has only one left.

"The feeling that politics is going in one direction, towards more liberalization and more integration, has been replaced by the recognition that politics can go back and forth as well," said Brad Setser , principal member of the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

The United States and China together account for more than a third of the global economy, which makes their wave of tariff escalation a reason for alarm about the decrease in fortunes in almost all countries exposed to international trade, from Germany to South Korea via Mexico.

US President Donald Trump has taken stock of the unparalleled scale of the U.S. economy by seeking favorable trade deals. In its calculation, the United States enjoys the advantage in any bilateral trade negotiations and can tilt the rules towards American interests.

It was the logic that drove Trump to give up U.S. participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trading bloc covering a dozen countries. It was a project pursued by his immediate predecessor, Barack Obama, in part to push China to respond to long-standing complaints that it subsidized key industries, extended credit to favored firms and manipulated the value of its currency to gain an advantage in world markets.

Delegates oppose the Trans-Pacific Partnership at the National Democratic Convention (DNC) in Philadelphia in July 2016. Credit: Bloomberg

In taking over China, the Obama administration used the multilateral mindset that had guided American politics since the end of the Second World War. The Pacific trading bloc would set rules for investment, labor and environmental standards. Its members would benefit from the growth of trade and China would like to enter it. To access it, China would be forced to adopt the rules of the bloc.

But in Trumpian thinking, multilateralism is for suckers. Shortly after taking the oath, declaring his creed to be "America first," Trump abandoned the Pacific bloc and armed the American market: if China wanted access to the 327 million consumers of the richest country on Earth, it should buy more Americans. goods and fair play.

Now, Britain, leaving the European bloc, embarks on a strategy to conclude bilateral trade agreements with major economies, from the United States and China to Australia and Australia. India.

Trade agreements are complex and difficult. They involve opening up new export markets in exchange for exposing domestic companies to new competitors. Powerful interest groups complain. Offers take years.

A global economy dependent on bilateral trade agreements will be a much more uncertain place.

Arithmetic reveals that no combination of trade deals is likely to fully compensate Britain for what it risks losing by moving away from the single market European, a territory that stretches from Greece to Ireland.

Britain sends almost half of its exports to the EU, a flow of goods threatened by Brexit. The attractiveness of Britain as the headquarters of multinational companies will be compromised, as it finds itself separated from the continent by a revived border.

The erosion of international trade agreements and the rise of nationalist imperatives have been brought about by the intensification of public anger in many countries in the face of worsening economic inequalities and the perception that trade has been abundant for the executive class while leaving ordinary people behind.

Distressed communities in Britain used the June 2016 referendum that sparked Brexit as a protest vote against London bankers who had caused a catastrophic financial crisis and then forced ordinary people to absorb the costs by wiping out fiscal austerity.

In the United States, Trump's political base has rallied to his trade war. In Italy, France and Germany, furious popular movements have fixed trade as a threat to workers' livelihoods, while adopting nationalist and nativist responses that promise to stop globalization.

"The era of free markets and liberalism is coming to an end," said Meredith Crowley, an expert in international trade at the University of Cambridge in England. "People are not satisfied with the complexity of politics and the feeling that those who have the levers of politics are somehow beyond their reach."

Loading

Ever since Britain shocked the world with its vote to abandon the EU, its political institutions have become entangled in trying to decide what to do with their nebulous tenure to leave. Companies have postponed hiring and investment, pending clarification on future business conditions.

Uncertainty has already resulted in significant costs, and far beyond Europe, according to a new document by Tarek Hassan, economist at Boston University, and three European accountants, Stephan Hollander, Laurence van Lent and Ahmed Tahoun.

Each year since the referendum, the average of Irish businesses – which trade heavily with Britain – has seen its investment growth reduced by 4.2% and hiring is 15% lower than what it would have been otherwise due to uncertainty, concludes the newspaper. . Yet even across the Atlantic, the average American business saw its investment growth limited by 0.5% per year and hiring slowed by 1.7%.

"There is already a significant drop in employment due to the risks of Brexit," said Hassan.

Loading

Some analysts have suggested that the election has increased the possibility that Johnson will pursue a milder form of Brexit, keeping Britain closer to the European market. His majority are so comfortable that he need not worry about the alienation of supporters of his party who are in favor of a clean break with the party. EU.

But a change is coming. If Brexit uncertainty has been damaging, what replaces it is the near certainty of weaker economic growth and lower living standards.

"This is going to have massive implications," said Hassan.

The New York Times

Most seen in business

Loading