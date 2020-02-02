Brexit a “step back” and the coronavirus plans of Canada; In the news before January 31 paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“You know this has worked very well in Canada because we have been able to detect cases very quickly, helping people get better and preventing the spread of diseases.”

The UN Health Agency defines an international emergency as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated response.

Although many people only experience mild symptoms of the virus, China has reported more than 9,600 cases, including 213 deaths.

Hajdu emphasized the necessity and responsibility to remain calm.

“I think everything we do as politicians or leaders or members of the media that will cause a feeling of fear or panic is actually a dangerous way to travel down,” she said.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, reiterated on Thursday that the chances of an outbreak in Canada remain low.

This too …

Canadian bats are unlikely to be the source of virus strains that can infect people, such as the one that is currently giving worldwide alarm, a bat expert says.

“We have lived with our bats for a long time and it never happened,” said virologist Vikram Misra of the University of Saskatchewan.

“I really don’t think it’s a problem.”

Researchers are approaching bats as the origin of the new coronavirus fear that has quarantined a Chinese city of 11 million people and infected people in at least 18 countries.

More than 7,700 people in China have been diagnosed with the new virus and 170 have died. On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak an “public health emergency of international care.”

Research published in Thursday said scientists said the new virus is closely related to three coronaviruses found in bats. A separate report published in the medical journal The Lancet said the data collected so far is consistent with the virus initially hosted by bats.

Misra, who has published a series of articles about bat viruses, said that even healthy bats are normally full of them, but they are controlled by the animal’s unique immune system.

“There are very, very few viruses that make bats sick.”

What we are looking at in the US …

Republican chairmates Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski walked a piece of paper back and forth, nodded – and sent the note about an unusual journey down the aisle aisle in the hands of Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Two hours later, Sinema asked the first two-part question of the process. On behalf of the moderator bag, she asked: Will President Donald Trump assure the American public that citizens will not pursue foreign policy unless the Foreign Ministry asks for it?

The question referred to the private lawyer of the president, Rudy Giuliani, who put pressure on Ukraine to give Trump political help. But by asking together – with Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia democrat – the impeachment test wildcards showed their combined, potential impact on the deeply polarized senate.

The outcome of the trial is as good as known: with a Republican majority of 53 seats, the Senate is expected to indemnify the accused president from the allegations of abuse and obstruction against him. And the question to call witnesses and the acquittal of Trump could be answered quickly. GOP Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who is retiring, was expected to announce his decision on witnessing after Thursday’s questions.

In the meantime, both parties kept a close eye on where the moderates are.

What we look at in the rest of the world …

Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, who has spent much of his 93 years working on forging a united Europe, is remarkably blasé about Brexit.

Barely 24 hours before Britain became the first country to leave the European Union, Giscard d’Estaing called geopolitics a “step back”, but took the long position.

“We were functioning without Britain during the first years of the European Union … So we will rediscover a situation we already knew,” he told The Associated Press in an interview.

Giscard d’Estaing, born in Germany in the aftermath of the First World War, helped liberate Paris from the Nazis in the next world war and later laid the foundation for the shared euro and helped Britain integrate into what was in the 1970s Became an EU.

When he saw the British leave, “I feel great regret,” he acknowledged, both for himself and for the world order that his generation built.

“We are living in difficult times, with the United States a rather surprising direction, with this continuing situation of violence in the Middle East and disorder in the global system,” he said.

“Europe was a means to develop a stable and efficient system, taking into account political and economic rules. It was an important project, “he said,” and Brexit is the first step back. “

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

OTTAWA – Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says that a national ban on many single-use plastics for next year is on schedule after a government report concluded that there is more than enough evidence that plastic pollution is harmful.

The federal liberals promised last June that they would try to ban plastic versions of a number of products, such as straws, collection containers and shopping bags.

The report says that in 2016, 29,000 tons of plastic waste, the equivalent of about 2.3 billion single-use plastic water bottles, ended up in Canada as waste – on beaches, in parks, in lakes and even, the report says in the air.

Part of the litter is clearly visible: pieces larger than 5 mm are called “macroplastics”. But much of it is plastic that most of us cannot see easily, known as “microplastics” and “microfibers.” These are small scraps of plastic smaller than 5 mm that arise when larger pieces of plastic are broken apart. They also shed things like clothing made of synthetic fabric, fleece blankets and ties.

Science looks at the impact of all types of plastic and concluded that the evidence is clear that macroplastics hurt animals in the wild: Dead birds found with plastic in their gut, whales washing ashore with stomachs filled with tons of plastic they have taken while swimming, including slippers and nylon ropes.

The evidence is less clear about the harmful effects of humans or eating microplastics on animals in the wild, and the scientists recommended further research. A new fund of $ 2.2 million over the next two years will fund microplastics research.

Wilkinson says that the specific items that are banned are still being worked out with scientists. A list will be released in the coming months, he said.

Weird and wild …

LA VISTA, Neb. – Two customers in a cinema bar in Nebraska were treated in a hospital after apparently accidentally receiving a cleaning solution in their drinks.

Authorities say the women took sips and soon began to feel burning sensations in their throats and stomachs Tuesday at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in suburb Omaha of La Vista.

They have been released from the hospital.

The police chief of La Vista says that a bottle of liqueur was used to store the cleaning solution and was placed near the bar.

A partner in the franchise location says that the responsible employee has been fired.

Know your news …

Canadian football player Christine Sinclair set the overall international record during an Olympic qualifier this week. Sinclair scored her 185th goal against Saint Kitts and Nevis in Texas to surpass the retired American star Abby Wambach. Who keeps the men’s record?

On this day in 1996 …

Canada’s premier prima ballerina, Karen Kain, announced that after the 1996-97 season she would retire as the lead dancer with the National Ballet of Canada. Her career covered more than 25 years.

News

OTTAWA – Minister of Heritage Steven Guilbeault hints that changes in Canadian broadcasting and telecom rules may mean that online streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon pay sales tax and require them to invest in Canadian programming.

This week an expert panel issued a report recommending that the Canadian Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission should be given far-reaching new powers, including overseeing foreign streaming services.

Guilbeault promises legislation to reform Canada’s broadcasting and telecoms rules within a few months, but offers few details about what the proposed changes will be.

He suggests that there were some of the panel’s specific recommendations with which he agreed, including one that says that Ottawa must immediately require streaming companies to collect and ship GST / HST.

“I think it’s about fairness. Everyone pays the GST in Canada, I don’t understand why some of the world’s richest companies shouldn’t pay GST in Canada,” Guilbeault said.

He also noted that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a recent interview that a measure to tax online streaming services might come into the federal budget.

–

Know your news answer …

Ali Daei. Daei had 109 goals in 149 international appearances.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020.

