Brexit 2020 - what happens on January 31?

The UK will leave Brussels on January 31 on January 31 after Boris Johnson has won a vote on the EU withdrawal agreement.

The UK was originally supposed to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, but after three extensions and three and a half years after the referendum, it will actually happen.

4

Boris Johnson will remove the UK from the EU on January 31. Credit: PA: Press Association

What happens on the Brexit day?

After 11 p.m. on January 31, the repeal of Article 50, the formal process of leaving the EU, is no longer possible.

4

Downing Street reveals that Boris Johnson is planning a national celebration to commemorate our EU departure on January 31 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

What are the most important dates in 2020?

January 31, 2020

Pro-Brexit politicians want Big Ben to symbolically mark Great Britain’s official exit from the EU at 31:00 on January 31 – midnight in Brussels.

March 1, 2020

The EU is striving for its negotiating mandate to be agreed before 1 March (Brussels hopes that EU 27 EU Ministers can sign it at a meeting on 25 February).

June 2020

A political statement between the EU and the UK, agreed as part of the Johnson Brexit deal, says that a summit must be held in June so that Britain and the EU27 can review the progress of the discussions.

June is also the last month for Great Britain to request an extension of its transition period beyond 2020.

November 26, 2020

EU officials say a trade agreement needs to be negotiated, checked, translated and presented to the European Parliament this week.

December 31, 2020

If no trade agreement has been concluded, Great Britain falls back on the basic conditions of the World Trade Organization.

According to the WTO rules, cars would be taxed at 10% after the Brexit if they crossed the border between the UK and the EU and agricultural rates increased.

December 31, 2022

The deadline until when the transition period can be extended if Mr. Johnson’s government chooses to change course.

What is the new Brexit deal?

After winning the conservative leadership competition, Johnson took over as Prime Minister in July 2019 and started renegotiating the Theresa May deal.

Johnson has succeeded in replacing the backstop with new customs procedures.

With the new deal, the UK can sign and implement its own trade agreements with countries around the world – but it also creates a customs and regulatory border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

This means that some goods that enter Northern Ireland from Great Britain are subject to controls and pay EU import duties.

The rest of the deal has not changed much from the one that was negotiated in May.

It contains:

Rights of EU citizens in the UK and British citizens in the EU

How much money the UK has to pay to the EU (initially £ 39 billion)

4

Nigel Farage plans to organize a £ 100,000 Brexit party at Parliament Square to mark the moment we finally leave EUCredit: Thomas Bowles

What happens if there is no trade deal on December 31, 2020?

The result would in fact be the same as a no-deal Brexit and both parties should prepare for the way in which they will deal with the economic consequences in 2021.

4

Ursula von der Leyen, the incoming President of the European Commission, met Boris on Wednesday Credit: Rex Features

What happens after the transition period ends in 2022?

The UK will enter a transition period until December 31, 2020.

Before that time, the UK’s trade relationship with the EU will remain the same while both parties negotiate a free trade agreement.

DIVORCE PARTY

Brexit day: how do people celebrate and bong Big Ben?

AUSSIE RULES

Gender neutral toilets FORBIDDEN at all Australian schools following a kickback from the parents

exclusive

“GONE TO DEATH”

First photos of British sisters 17 and 24 found dead in bathroom during family outing

Break

FIND MACEY

Frantic search for missing schoolgirl, 14, who disappeared in pink pajamas

CANCEL CULTURE

“Game of Thrones makers” slave drama “Confederate” canned by HBO

PULLED OUT OF EACH OTHER

Daughter, 34, who lost 2 brothers and sisters and father to diabetes with the same disease

FLOODY HELL

Neighbors see SHARK swimming in the street after Australia hit by huge storms

GO SOLO

UK will dump EU rules after Brexit & companies have to get ready, Javid believes

INHERITANCE WE GO!

The mysterious godparents of Baby Archie are revealed as Harry’s youth mentors

GARDEN OF EVIL

Mam’s horror found after 2 bodies in garden ‘where flowers would not grow’

If a trade agreement is ready on time, the UK’s new relationship with the EU can begin immediately after the transition.

Johnson has excluded any form of extension of the transition period.