Brews News: Small brewers with a big impact on the craft beer scene in London

Call them the Wee Three.

In a city where artisan brewers such as Anderson, Forked River and Toboggan are top-of-mind, a trio of London breweries make neighborhoods more beautiful, glass by glass. They are small breweries that make a big difference in the London craft beer scene.

After a three-year hike and post-hike, Curley Brewing has found its base in Hyde Park as the only craft beer outpost west of Wharncliffe Road.

Curley, which is accompanied by a popular 40-seater vegan cafe under the supervision of co-owner Kelsey Watkinson, is already in second location after opening in the fall of 2017. It is now comfortably located in a plaza on 1634 Hyde Park Rd ., Currently still licensed only as a consumption-on-site brewery.

“We had a great response with our beers and food,” said Nigel Curley. “Our highlights could finally serve our beers and listen to the positive feedback from our customers on all our products. Regarding lows, we are still in the process of obtaining our on-site retail license (to allow the sale of bottled beer and growers). If we could do one thing, it would certainly get that license sooner. “

Curley Brewing has six beer styles on tap, each brewed in-house, with a gas tap added if one of their own batches is sold out before the next one is ready.

“The beers often run, so there’s always something new to try,” said Curley. “We always try to have an IPA, naughty and an acid, but still those styles will vary with different recipes.”

Like those of so many other artisan breweries, Curley customers love IPAs.

“Our best-selling beers are our IPAs,” said Curley. “We have a Tropix IPA that is comparable to the taste profiles we found in a NEIPA, soft on the pallet with low bitterness and lots of tropical fruit flavor, all derived from the hop selection we use. We also have a great West Coast IPA called West World that demonstrates the pine-like, grapefruit characteristics with a higher level of bitterness. These beers sell well because they are always served fresh and touch the target profiles that these beers are designed to communicate with. “

Customers are aware of the difference in small batches.

“We brew in a very small batch size of 140 liters of finished product,” said Curley. “A small batch of beer is better because it is always fresh. Nothing lasts very long and most of our parties are sold out before they get the chance to age more than a month. We also never use extracts or artificial ingredients, so all our beers are always made from real ingredients. “

This place is ahead of the curve in important ways. While the signage says “brewing”, it is just as much or more a cafe with bakery quality food, not an old school pub. And it offers non-beer drinks such as gourmet coffee and kombucha.

“Our beer-to-food sales are actually fairly steady,” said Curley. “We get customers who come to get food and decide to try a beer. We also get customers who only come for beer and may be hungry and try something from the menu. “

Across the city on Adelaide Street North near Dundas, brewer Rob Dundas took great risks to open a small brewery that is the model of neighbors in Old East Village. If CBC were to make King of Kensington a remake today, they would use Rob’s brewery as a background instead of a supermarket and put a beard on the lead.

“Owning a nano brewery is very challenging, but satisfying,” Dundas said. Being open was easily the biggest challenge, but it is worth seeing people having a good time in my shop and enjoying my products. “

A cozy location for original art and live music, Dundas and Sons brews on a 400-liter kettle that produces around 300 liters of finished beer per batch. Black Knight, a dark IPA, has been the most popular choice for regular customers since the brewery opened in the fall of 2018.

“I will have a new Black Knight game online in early February, as well as some lighter options,” Dundas said. “I hope people come out to try the beer and enjoy the events so that we can continue to offer unique small batches of quality beer.”

And in the center of London, overlooking the Budweiser Gardens and the aroma distance of Labatt, is the city’s newest small brewery, the Beerlab with 25 seats! in 420 Dundas St. Owners Adil Ahmad and Nick Baird have created a must-visit brewery in a city center that oddly enough did not have a traditional brewery until the opening of the summer.

“Beerlab! has become a destination brewery, “Ahmad and Baird said by email.” We were surprised by the number of customers who patiently built downtown to become repeat customers. “

Since opening, they have released around 30 different beers with dry-hopped IPAs and a most popular gose. Their batches of 500 liters are usually sold out within two or three weeks. Customers keep an eye on the latest releases via Instagram. The most recently tapped is a mimosa gose.

Small in batches, large in taste. Small breweries such as these have our respect.

NEW AND MENTIONED

Atwater Brewery, the largest artisan brewer in Detroit, has been sold to Molson-Coors. Atwater was founded in 1997 and is known for its Dirty Blonde and Vanilla Java Porter and, as they always say, there are no plans for changes.

Nickel Brook from Burlington has a new version of his imperial stout available at the brewery in time for Valentine’s Day. Wonky Bastard adds chocolate and mint to the bourbon barrel-aged Kentucky Bastard. A great alternative to roses.

Half Hours on Earth at Seaforth takes the cake with Happy Cake, a chocolate-strawberry acid. Just like Wonky Bastard, the release seems to be in time for Valentine’s Day.

Wayne Newton is a freelance journalist based in London.

wayne.newton@bell.net

Twitter.com/WayneWriteOn