Brews News: Craft brewers turn to fries and fire for inspiration

Refined Fool creates a beer-like version of Sarnia’s legendary Bluewater Bridge fries with Bridge Fries, a potato pale ale.

Do you want fries with that?

Or a little bit of drunk smoke to recall memories of an old London drinking room?

Craft brewers have you covered.

Refined Fool of Sarnia has taken the desire of the fries to heart and in London, one of the last memories of the old, destroyed by fire, Brunswick Hotel is poured into London Brewing.

Bridge Fries, a potato pale ale, is a tribute to the tradition of enjoying French fries under the Bluewater Bridge. It was brewed for the first time as part of a Sarnia four package and resonated so strongly that a repeated batch seems to be a done deal.

“Our marketing department came up with the idea of ​​making a Sarnia-themed four-pack for the holidays and one of those ideas was to make a Bridge fry potato pale ale,” said brewer Matt Barnes. “If you have ever visited Sarnia, you understand that the love for bridge fries is in our veins.”

Refined Fool took 125 kg of Yukon Gold potatoes, cut them into fries and put them in the mash.

“Brewing potatoes is not unheard of,” Barnes said. “In fact, they only offer a few starches that can be converted into sugars that the yeast can chew. They usually produce a dryer beer that lends itself well to the taste profile that we wanted to achieve.

“We still used some basic malt and special malt to complete the grain bill, but the spud here is the star of the show.”

Those malts were Victory and Vienna. These were chosen to improve the mouthfeel, the biscuit-like taste and the color of Bridge Fries.

“I wanted a nice, smooth mouthfeel for this beer, as well as a few golden hues and roasted complexity,” he said. “Viennese malt is a light oven malt that gives a little more color and a great mouthfeel over your typical basic two-row malt. Victory malt is another great specialty malt that is lightly roasted and gives the beer a great golden color, as well as a flavor profile close to that of a perfectly cooked, golden bridge pan. “

The 10 barrel batch was released in December and sold in bombers – bottles of 650 ml – and as part of the four-pack with Sarnia theme. Fans and those who missed it should keep an eye on Refined Fool’s social media for a future batch, assuming the brewing team is ready to cut all those potatoes again.

“We have plans to bring it back,” said Barnes. “I’m not looking forward to having another 125 kilos of potatoes run through a hand knife, but it’s a labor of love.

“Most of Sarnia is accustomed to our shenanigans when it comes to pushing back the boundaries of ingredients we use to brew beer, so I don’t think it was a huge shock,” Barnes said. “What we liked was the reaction of our customers to the four-pack with Sarnia theme.

“We are a proud group here in Sarnia and Refined Fool is happy to be the Sarnia brewery.”

The other beers of the four-pack were a coffee blonde called 40210, Sarnia Light-session beer and Plant Life, a stout.

At London Brewing, which, like Refined Fool, derives much of its recipe and brand inspiration from notables from the neighborhood, there is Revenge of the Wick.

London fans and supporters Brewing the pop-up days at the front of the Root Cellar restaurant remembers the smoky Ode on the Wick, a brown beer made smoky by its happily accidental malt.

Revenge of the Wick is the Ode recipe that is outdated in bourbon barrels in Kentucky.

“De Ode already had a lot of character,” said taproom and event manager Tim Stewart. “The bourbon makes it even more interesting.”

The Wick, a pool of water from the time that couples meant a cigarette and a cheap trip, was on the streets of Talbot and York in London. It was closed a month before a fire destroyed it in 2008.

“Some of our customers still get the reference to the Brunswick Hotel, which was a local monument at the time,” Stewart said. “Many people even remember playing in a band or DJing in the Wick. Many other people are curious about the name of the beer, so we explain the connection with The ick with its smoky environment inside and the fire it claimed. “

Revenge of the Wick is sold in 650 ml bottles for $ 9.95.

Bridge Frisian and smoky old beer hall memories. Craft brewers cannot get much more locally than that.

NEW AND MENTIONED

Prepare your non-pint glass. If you find your IPA juicy, Nickel Brook has a new New England style called Dank Wolf. Hoppig with tropical fruit, six percent alcohol and sold in 473 ml cans via the Burlington brewery and online.

Railway City in St. Thomas gives local artists a boost with six-packs with 12 special labels. The promotion is part of the local Railway City Arts Crawl and is exclusive to a brewery.

Wayne Newton is a freelance journalist based in London.

wayne.newton@bell.net

Twitter.com/WayneWriteOn