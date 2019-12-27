Breweries team up to raise money for the family of the fallen firefighter

Loading...

Two popular Massachusetts breweries are working on lots of beer to honor the memory of a fallen firefighter. Wormtown Brewery and Wachusett Brewing Company are making lots of their own versions of Worcester & # 39; s Bravest Beer. The proceeds from the unique offerings will benefit the family of Lieutenant Jason Menard, who was killed in the line of duty in November. The 39-year-old man died while fighting the flames in a house on Stockholm Street. Before he died, he saved two of his fellow firefighters while searching for a reported woman and child trapped in the house. In Wormtown, David Fields was testing and checking his batch of Belgian-brewed beer on Friday. It will be available only one day, on January 24. Wachusett beer will be served only on January 25. "We are doing what we do in the world of beer, which is coming together to help do something great for our community," Fields said. Last year at this time, a different batch of Worcester & # 39; s Bravest himself was being prepared to support Worcester's fallen firefighter's daughter Christopher Roy. The day he was ready, Wachusett poured more than 5,000 pints. "Worcester has a long history of tragedy with first responders and I think for us, I hope we will never do it again," Fields said.

