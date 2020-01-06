Brentford - QPR: watch on TV, live stream, time and forecast

Loading...

Brentford is hosting QPR in a West London derby in Griffin Park this weekend.

The Bees moved up to third place – nine points behind the automatic points – even though they lost nine of their first 26 games.

QPR fidgets in the lower half, but due to the tense situation in the league, the play-offs will remain in the race if they can match a certain shape by May.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to watch Brentford – QPR on TV and online.

When is Brentford v QPR?

Brentford – QPR starts with that 12:30 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020,

How to watch Brentford vs. QPR on TV and live stream

You can follow the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00 p.m.

Sky customers can add Premier League and Football channels to their offer for just £ 18 a month or the full sports package for just £ 23 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game on NOW TV. You can purchase a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99, or a monthly pass for £ 33.99 without a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

With only 20 goals conceded, Brentford has the strongest defense in the league.

Ollie Watkins has played 17 championship games, including two in Brentford’s brutal 4-0 execution of 10-man Bristol City – who also has hopes of promotion – in his last league tournament.

QPR has had two impressive results in a row – a 6-1 win over Cardiff and a 5-1 win over Swansea – but it is difficult to predict whether this unscrupulous form will persist.

Prediction: Brentford 3-1 QPR