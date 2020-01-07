Loading...

Brent Cobb released their first album on a major label, Shine On Rainy Day (Low Country Sound / Elektra), in 2016, but their first album actually arrived 10 years earlier, the independent label No Place Left to Leave. On February 7, the singer-songwriter from Georgia will re-release the album on his own label, Ol ’Buddy Records.

Produced by Cobb’s cousin, Dave Cobb, No Place Left to Leave includes 10 tracks written by Brent Cobb, including “Hold Me Closely”, which the Oak Ridge Boys recorded for their 2009 album The Boys Are Back (produced by Dave Cobb ). Texan country rock group Whiskey Myers also cut “Bar, Guitar, and a Honky Tonk Crowd” for Firewater in 2011. Shooter Jennings, whose 2005 album Put the O Back in Country was a major influence on Cobb, appears on the disc, adding organ to the songs “Richland” and “Dirt Road in Georgia”.

Cobb released the album when he was only 20 years old. “Some are rock’n’roll, others are super country. Some are direct acoustic songwriters. It’s a very eclectic album,” he said in a statement. “But the main thing that comes to my mind when I listen to it now is that it started for me. “

Cobb’s last album was country-funk exploration Providence Canyon in 2018. He recently released the single “Feet Off the Ground”, with British singer Jade Bird, in September 2019.

Here is the list of tracks for No Place Left to Leave:

1. “Richland”

2. “There is no more room to leave”

3. “Butterfly”

4. “Lavenders and loving gestures”

5. “Bar, guitar and a crowd of Honky Tonk”

6. “I don’t want to leave”

7. “Black bottle”

8. “Dirt Road in Georgia”

9. “Black Creek”

10. “Hold me tight”