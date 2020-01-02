Brent Burns scores in OT while Sharks head Penguins – The Reporter

Loading...

PITTSBURGH: Brent Burns scored a power play goal with 2:58 remaining in overtime when the Sharks started 2020 with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

With the defense of the penguins Kris Letang serving a penalty shot, Burns, with space to advance with the advantage of 4 against 3, slapped and beat the Penguin goalkeeper for his seventh goal of the season.

The victory was the second in seven games for the Sharks, who continue their five-game trip on Saturday in Columbus,

Aaron Dell had 36 saves in three periods, including 11 in the last 20 minutes of regulation time.

The Sharks were coming off a 2-0 loss to Detroit on Tuesday, the first time they had been excluded this season. The game marked the fifth time in six games that the Sharks had had two goals or less.

However, only in the last six games before Thursday, the Sharks had been outscored 10-4 in the third period, although two of those allowed goals were empty kicks.

The penguins gained momentum in the third period after Patric Hornqvist scored his second game with 51 seconds remaining in the second.

Moments after the Barclay Goodrow shooting penalty had expired, Dell played the disc behind his own net and tried to shoot it around the glass. Instead, the disc stopped and reached Alex Galchenyuk on the other side of the ice. It passed to Bryan Rust, who found Hornqvist open in front for an easy touch beyond Dell.

The Sharks had a 2-1 lead after the first period with goals from Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture.

The Sharks first hit the 2:48 mark of the opening period, when Joel Kellman introduced the disc into the Penguins area and beat defender Kris Letang by possession. Kellman then gave the disc to Brent Burns, who sent a disk to the slot that was redirected by Hertl as Tristan Jarry passed for his 15th season leader.

The penguins responded to the 16:51 mark of the first period. The defender Mario Ferraro tried to find Timo Meier with a reverse pass. Instead, the disc went through Meier's legs, Hornqvist intercepted him, skated and beat Dell next to the blocker for his eighth season.

However, Sharks responded exactly 60 seconds later. Patrick Marleau forced a rotation after chasing defender John Marino near the blue line of the Penguins, taking possession of the disc and skating towards Jarry. He found Couture, who joined the play and beat Jarry to the glove.

In its last nine games before Thursday, starting with its 37-save performance against Vegas on November 21, Dell had a 2-3-2 record and a .914 save percentage. In its last two starts, between the Christmas holidays, Dell had a combined savings percentage of .920 for the Sharks in a 3-1 loss to Las Vegas on December 22 and an extra time of 3-2 to Los Angeles December 27th.