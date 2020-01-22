Brendan Quigley retires after 14 years at Laois

Laois’ Brendan Quigley has withdrawn from the football business and has thus completed a 14-year career.

The Timahoe midfielder has been part of O’Moore’s senior panel since 2006 and was nominated for an all-star in 2012.

Quigley was part of the Laois All-Ireland selection in 2003, which also defended the Leinster crown in 2004, and was a key member of the team that lost to Cork in the 2007 All-Ireland U21 final.

He spent time in Australia in 2005 after being scouted by AFL club Brisbane, but returned to his championship debut under Mick O’Dwyer in 2006 and remained the first team’s regular player for the next decade, playing 43 championship games.

The 34-year-old was injured in 2017 and 2018, but returned to enable Laois to advance to Division 2 last season. His last game in blue and white was O’Moore’s loss to Meath in the Leinster semi-final.

New Laois boss Mike Quirke told Laois Today that Quigley “has always done his best for the shirt” and thanked him for his “great commitment” to the county.

“Brendan Quigley has resigned, and although he wasn’t particularly strong for Laois last season, he has put a lot of time and effort over the years.

“He always did his best for the jersey and we wish him all the best for his retirement.”

Laois will return to the league’s second flight this Sunday afternoon with a trip to Roscommon.