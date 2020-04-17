Brendan Brady’s return to Hollyoa’s favorite episode will delight fans

Hollyoa fans up and down the country couldn’t help shed a tear as Brendan Brady (Emmett J Scanlan) returned to the screens in a special edition of Channel 4 soap.

As filming is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show is a retelling of old episodes that aired on the show, and last night Hollyoa’s favorites focused on the famous bad boy.

The installment, originally aired in 2013, saw Brady open up to Ste (Kieron Richardson) in connection with the abuse he suffered as a child.

And although difficult in content, the fans saw him back on TV.

brendan brady got back to my tv tonight like #HollyoaksFavorites pic.twitter.com/vqUOc3LTTQ

– emma (@ memes4ballum) 16 Apr 2020

I miss Brendan Brady so much ???????????? # Hollyoaks #HollyoaksFavorites

– Anna-Frances (@kennedy_annaf) 16 April 2020

#HollyoaksFavorites with Brendan made me like pic.twitter.com/rcnnpmi2pi

– Darren (@EastieOaks) on 16 April 2020

Brendan Brady on my screen thanks @hollyoaks ???? @EmmettScanlan I’ve missed you as Brendan, please come back, it’s soap land, so anything can happen lol #HollyoaksFavourites

– SabrinaS ???????? (@ Sab27) 16 Apr 2020

#HollyoaksFavorites Brendan Brady was the greatest soap character of all time

– Our Lady of Sadness (@KillJoy_Kay_) April 16, 2020

In a recent interview, Ste actor Kieron Richardson was asked why he thought Stendan (Ste and Brandan) had such a large fan base.

He replied, “When Brendan came to the show, he was a character the audience had never seen in Hollyoa before. People noticed him because he was very different. Even if it was just a mustache…

“You also had a Stey story with Amy, which was an abuse of teenagers,” he continued. “It was very exciting that there was a chance that these characters, Brendan and Ste, would meet. They were the last people you thought you could have in a relationship and be happy together. Unbelievable was the fact that it was gay violence that came back due to teenage domestic violence. It made the perpetrator a victim. “

He added: “The story went behind Ste and Brendan. I think the fans wanted them to come together to show that maybe it’s always possible to live happily ever after. Even after all these years, people are still making fans and trying to guess what the characters would be like now, hoping that if Brendan came back one day, they would get their happy endings forever. “

Scanlan left the show in March 2013 when Brady was sent to prison.

To stay on the air for as long as possible, Channel 4 will only channel new episodes of Hollyoa on Mondays and Tuesdays. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday slots now occupy Hollyoa’s favorite replays.

A Hollyoax spokesman said earlier: “Soaps are an important part of people’s lives and we have 25-year-old Hollyoax favorites to revisit in the coming weeks, marking the history of your favorite show.

“We are always there on our social platforms than ever before, so please contact us here, be safe and take care of yourself. Thank you for your continued support. “

