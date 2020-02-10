Breaking the cloudy center

Elizabeth Warren does not struggle like Joe Biden. But she doesn’t fly like Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. Instead, the Massachusetts senator is entering a critical phase of the campaign that has been banished to the dark center. She must convince voters that she has a viable path to nomination, even if that path is unclear. Her campaign has spent millions of dollars bending the organization muscle across the country, but she is lagging behind in her own backyard for Tuesday in New Hampshire. “I think it will be difficult if she doesn’t do it right,” said Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anslem College. Warren’s reputation has frustrated its supporters and advisors, who have seen last summer’s wave stagnate and struggled to kick the campaign into a new political acceleration. They are also aware of the reality of her situation, including the fact that her fundraising has declined since she raised an impressive $ 24.6 million last summer. Warren placed a respectable third in Iowa, behind Buttigieg and Sanders. But a similar finish in New Hampshire could jeopardize her candidacy. The expectations for her here had been high. Although Sanders New Hampshire won more than 20 points during the Democratic primary campaign in 2016, Warren is also a well-known figure for state voters. Her team has touted the approval of nearly 700 New Hampshire elected officials, party elders, political activists, and community leaders. And if Warren doesn’t win in New Hampshire, it’s unclear where she might be. Nevada goes after that, then South Carolina and a slate of Southern states with high concentrations of African-American Democrats, a demography that, according to polls, suggests that the senator has had trouble making contact. Cristina Reynolds, vice president of communications for Emily’s List, said much of the world is willing to make concessions for Warren’s male counterparts that she herself does not get. “We are willing to give Biden the benefit of the doubt, we are willing to claim that it is OK that he does not win,” Reynolds said about Biden’s poor fourth place finish in Iowa. “What frustrates me is that there is a special case here, there is a special case.” Why does the special case never apply to women? “The footnotes of presidential primary history are full of candidates who arose and then bustled, whose potential never translated into votes and victories. Some come back in later elections and found more success, such as John McCain after his primary defeat of 2000 and Hillary Clinton who lost the nomination in 2008. Others expressed their ambitions in the White House and continue with other efforts. Warren hopes to avoid that fate. She rose in the polls last summer by presenting herself as a recognizable policy opportunity, a candidate with a plan for everything. But she encountered a roadblock when she rolled out a Medicare for All plan that halted implementation for three years, making some Liberals angry. The Warren campaign has changed its message in recent weeks, emphasizing that the senator is capable of uniting the Democratic Party. She also leaned by gender and noted that women have done better in the elections since President Donald Trump won the White House in 2016. Warren, however, struggled to bring these messages to a national audience during Friday’s debate, her most prominent opportunity to reach new Hampshire voters before the primary. Instead, she went on long stretches without speaking and avoided several chances of drawing sharp contrasts with rivals. She seemed ready to hire Buttigieg, one of the leaders in Iowa, when moderators asked him if he had been held sufficiently responsible for the increase in arrests of blacks on charges of marijuana possession while he was mayor of South Bend, Indiana. “No. You have to stick to the facts,” she said, then quickly recited her own proposals for criminal justice. Towards the end of the evening, Warren had four minutes less talk time than Sanders, her main progressive rival. Campaigning Saturday in Manchester, Warren said she wished she had more time: “I had a lot of hands up.” Warren tries to make up for that lost time in the last days before New Hampshire votes, even traveling on Sunday to the remote northern state Sanders support is the region where she had planned three stops for Monday, the last full day of the campaign, and the organizational strength of her campaign is in to see. Covered in the signature ‘liberty green’ of the campaign, hundreds of supporters grabbed a stadium in Manchester for a dinner from the Democratic Party on Saturday night. Warren ran onto the stage and stated that she was ready to exceed expectations. “There are many people who talk about which races cannot be won or what kind of people cannot win,” Warren said. “The way I see it, they’ll keep saying that until we get into the fight, we keep going and we win.” Theresa Davis, a 38-year-old working in software services, drove two hours from Woodsville, New Hampshire, to see Warren on Sunday at a high school high school in the state capital Concord. Davis voted for Sanders in 2016 and can vote for him again. But she is still considering Warren. “I hope she says it for a while in the race. Regardless of whether she wins or not, she shapes some of the conversations we need and that’s important,” Davis said about Warren. But she added, “I certainly see Bernie a clearer path ahead.”

