Breaking: Second avalanche on the Teton Pass, a vehicle got stuck on Thursday first

UPDATE: WYDOT confirmed that there was a second slide on Thursday. Preliminary surveillance of the area does not indicate that other vehicles are affected. An earlier avalanche closed the Teton Pass at 12:30 p.m.

CASPER, Wyo. – According to Stephanie Harsha, spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, an avalanche caught a van on Teton Pass on Thursday, January 9th.

There was a driver in this vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

When Oil City spoke to Harsha at 1:38 p.m. on Thursday, Harsha said that WYDOT had received a report about a second slide in the area they call “twin slide”.

Harsha said that preliminary surveillance of the area did not indicate that other vehicles on the second slide were affected.

The first slide took place, according to Harsha, in an area known as the Glory Bowl.

The WY 22 road between Wilson and the Idaho state border remains closed until it can be cleared.

Harsha adds that avalanche reduction efforts are being made in the region and that efforts will continue. She said that there is infrastructure in the main pass areas to mitigate avalanches.

Full road condition information is available from WYDOT.