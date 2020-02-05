Breaking: Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas leaves at 103

Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died. He was 103.

The death of the star was confirmed by his son, actor Michael Douglas, who shared the tragic news.

“It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas has left us today at the age of 103,” said Michael in a statement. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian person whose dedication to justice and the goals he believed in are a norm for all of us to strive for. “

The actor continued: “But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a beautiful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. “

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who has worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet,” he added. “I want to end with the words I told him on his last birthday and that will always be true. Daddy, I love you so much and I am so proud that I am your son. “

Despite a stroke in 1996, Kirk Douglas was a real source of inspiration with his good health and celebrating his 103rd birthday in December 2019.

Kirk Douglas is survived by his wife of 65 years Anne Buydens, 100, as well as his family including his three sons, Michael, Joel and Eric.

Thoughts are with the Douglas family.