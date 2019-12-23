Breaking down the Steelers scenarios before week 17

Loading...

For the Jets in Week 16, these 2019 Steelers can still make it to the playoffs, but they will need some help.

And that in itself is remarkable, given this:

Ben Roethlisberger

Stephon Tuitt

James Conner

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Sean Davis

Roosevelt Nix

Ryan Switzer

That, my friends, is a list of collaborators of the Steelers who missed at least a quarter of the season due to an injury. Only Conner and Smith-Schuster among them did not land in the injured reserve.

So, yes, it has not been as much an uphill battle as it has been a vertical free climb up the face of the mountain. Everest for this year's Steelers. And yet, here they are, clinging to life and waiting for an opportunity in the postseason.

This is how the Steelers come in (and a huge thank you to my colleague Chris Carter for using his lawyer brain to help me analyze the landscape):

Scenario 1: Steelers win vs. Ravens, Titans lose vs. Texans

This is the most direct scenario. The Steelers no longer control their destiny, so they will need help in both examples. In this, they head to Baltimore and take care of business, and the leading Texans of the southern AFC defeat the Titans 8-7.

The Steelers would finish 9-7, while the Titans would drop to 8-8. With 9-7, the Steelers cannot be caught by anyone else in the playoff hunt.

Easy enough.

As an additional layer here, the Ravens, who have blocked the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 13-2, will probably rest as an MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and potentially other key contributors for Week 17. Meanwhile, Texans can still improve their own playoff planting, so they have something to play against the Titans.

This is not out of the question.

Scenario 2: The Steelers lose against the Ravens, the Titans lose against the Texans, the Colts beat the Jaguars, the Raiders lose

Buckle up for this one. If the Steelers lose to the Ravens, they can still enter.

If the Steelers and the Titans fall to 8-8 in Week 17 and the Colts beat the Jaguars to improve to 8-8 and the Raiders lose to the Broncos to drop to 7-9, the Steelers are inside.

In this three-way tie at 8-8, the Colts eliminate the Titans due to a better record in the division (4-2 vs. 3-3). The tiebreaker then faces each other between the Steelers and the Colts, and the Steelers beat them, 26-24, in Week 9.

The drawback here is, notably, the Raiders.

If all four teams finish the season with 8-8, the Raiders will really get the approval. The Colts would eliminate the Titans again, but the Raiders, also with a 4-2 record in the division, would eliminate the Colts thanks to their 31-24 victory over them in Week 4.

The Raiders then eliminate the Steelers due to the "strength of the victories," which would be the most appropriate way for this Steelers season to stop.

Do you already tighten your seat belt?

