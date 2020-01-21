Breakaway batsman Sam Harper was hospitalized after hitting his head hard

“It was pretty theatrical. He (Harper) went right over my back. He hit the floor pretty hard. I didn’t hear how he was doing or anything, but I hope he’s fine. Of course you never want it see.” that in the field, “said Ellis.

“It wasn’t great at first. He stayed down and clutched his head and his legs were a bit shaky, but after the doctors spoke to him and the referees spoke to him, it seemed like he was okay.”

Sam Harper of the Renegades and Nathan Ellis of the Hurricanes collide.Credit: Getty Images

Experienced batsman Tom Cooper was injected as a replacement for Harper’s concussion, but did not have to hit.

Harper was examined in the locker room before being taken to the hospital for “evaluation”, the Renegades said.

It is the second time that the young Victorian wicket keeper batsman is involved on the cricket field. He was accidentally hit on the helmet by batsman Jake Lehmann when he played South Australia in the 2017 Sheffield Shield game at Adelaide Oval.

Harper’s head slap ended a miserable night for the Renegades. Experienced hitter Shaun Marsh pinched an Achilles tendon when his team was well positioned to hunt the 191 that was required to win.

The Renegades lost in four runs and seem to end the season in the deepest spot, a dramatic slide that won a breakthrough title last summer.

Sam Harper of Melbourne Renegades holds his head after the collision

The last two games will be played by the Sydney Sixers at SCG on Saturday and the Brisbane Heat at Marvel Stadium on Monday.

The Hurricanes, with the Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers, can still manage the revised final system with five teams.

Result: Hobart Hurricanes 3-190 (Wright 70 *, Wade 66; Boyce 2-27) defeated Melbourne Renegades 4-186 (Nabi 63, Marsh 56, Webster 50) with four runs.

Jon Pierik is a cricket author for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writing.

