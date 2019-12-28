Brazilians turn to applications to generate additional income

Loading...

Brazilians are increasingly turning to mobile applications as a means to supplement their income as unemployment increases, as well as smartphone penetration, according to research.

A study conducted by Mobile Time and Opinion Box found that 32% of those surveys use applications as a means to earn extra money. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, some 12.4 million people are unemployed in Brazil, making 11.6 percent of the economically active population.

The main activity through which Brazilians have been using applications to increase their income is the sale of products, cited by 58% of respondents, through tools such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

The second most popular activity through which Brazilians use applications to generate income is the offer of services such as home improvement, cited by 21% of respondents. About 93% of respondents use social media applications, while 37% also use markets to offer their services.

About 9% of Brazilians surveyed who use applications to earn more money operate through mobility tools such as Uber, while 8% work for food delivery applications such as the local iFood platform.

According to the research, the majority of Brazilians who use applications to increase their earnings are women (60%), and 82% belong to low and middle-income society groups. About 30% of Brazilians surveyed use applications as their only source of income, while the rest use them as an additional source of income.

The Mobile Time / Opinion Box study surveyed 2,270 smartphone users in Brazil over 16 years of age in November 2019.