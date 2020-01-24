Brazilian unicorn iFood announces acquisition to stimulate AI talent base

Brazilian start-up food delivery iFood announced the acquisition of Hekima, an artificial intelligence (AI), data science and big data company to improve the skills needed for its data-driven business strategy.

As a result of the deal, more than 100 professionals in Hekima, based in the city of Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, will join iFood. Under acquired lease agreements, companies are purchased with the main purpose of gaining access to their talent.

According to iFood CEO, Fabricio Bloisi, the arrival of Hekima’s AI experts is part of a broader technology-led business plan: “(The deal) reinforces our vision of future growth, where innovative technologies will be the engine of iFood’s business ,” he said.

With more than 26.6 million orders per month and more than 131,000 restaurants in 912 cities registered on the platform, the company leads the food delivery activities in Brazil.

After $ 500 million in funding was raised in November 2018, in one of Latin America’s then largest funding rounds, iFood has sharpened its focus on data-driven technologies with a new R&D center.

The startup has embraced AI as an important element of its growth plans – it has been working on creating and refining its own digital maps and routing to improve delivery forecasts. It also wants to use drones and robots in its food delivery activities in 2020.

By the end of 2020, iFood also wants the entire workforce of more than 2,300 people to be fully trained in data-driven tools.

According to VP of the company for growth and AI, Bruno Henriques, the advanced technological initiatives and the agreement that has been adopted are also intended to prevent the brain drain that Brazil has experienced:

“There is a shortage of qualified professionals in Brazil because many AI-focused graduates eventually accept career opportunities for international companies outside the country,” said Henriques.

“The iFood AI initiatives aim to retain talent by creating attractive opportunities in Brazil for AI experts to work on world-class product development innovations,” he added.