Brazilian public sector workers positive about remote work

According to the investigators, Brazilian public sector workers show a positive remote operation despite it being a novelty.

Most departments are taking the home office approach during the COVID-19 outbreak, and 66% had never worked remotely before the pandemic, according to a survey by Brazilian govtech WeGov and the firm Softplan Software Development

Of the government workers surveyed, 72% said they were satisfied with the new ways of working. According to the survey, the results show that decision makers need to consider the benefits of the remote operation.

“The coronavirus posed a great challenge for public sector organizations across the country: digital transformation. When implemented (digitization) it increases the productivity of public sector workers and improves service delivery as well as satisfaction of citizens, “says WeGov director and poll organizer André Tamura.

According to the research, the tools most used by public officials to stay connected during the period of social distancing include the WhatsApp and Google tools. Other services such as Skype, Trello and Zoom were also mentioned; earlier this month, regulator Anvisa banned food for food and drugs for safety reasons.

On the other hand, the survey noted that only 22% of officials surveyed said they have all the right tools to do their job remotely.

According to those who are not satisfied with their technological configuration, the problems mentioned by respondents include the lack of remote access to corporate servers (9.4%), difficulties in accessing the Internet (3.1%), the lack of technological resources (2.4%), adequate tools (4.3%) and adequate support (1.6%).

The WeGov survey was conducted with 373 civil servants working in public sector organizations across Brazil from March 19 to 23.