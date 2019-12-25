Brazilian President Bolsonaro said he suffered a partial memory loss after the National case

Loading...

By Reuters employees

Published on December 25, 2019 at 10:04 am

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday evening that he had temporarily lost his memory after falling from his presidential residence in Brasilia, the capital, earlier this week.

The President's office announced on Monday that 64-year-old Bolsonaro had suffered a fall and was taken on a brain scan to a hospital on Monday evening, with no abnormalities found.

Bolsonaro spent the night in the hospital and was released on Tuesday.

"I had a partial memory loss. I found a lot of things this morning, ”Bolsonaro told the band's television station on Tuesday evening. "I'm fine now. For example, I didn't know what I had done the previous day. "

Since September 2018, Bolsonaro has been operated four times due to a knife attack in the election campaign.

The right-wing president recently had journalists who may have had skin cancer, but a biopsy ruled out the condition.

