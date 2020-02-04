Brazilian government blows Oscar-nominated documentary maker | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Filmmaker Petra Costa played the role of an anti-Brazilian activist and attacked the country’s image abroad with some fake news in an interview on American television,” said the communications secretariat of the Brazilian presidency in a series of messages on Twitter, in both English and in Portuguese.

“Without the slightest sense of respect for her homeland and for the Brazilian people, Petra said in an unreasonable script that the Amazon will soon be a savannah and that President Bolsonaro orders the murder of both African-Americans and homosexuals,” he added.

Bolsonaro has also criticized the 36-year-old Costa documentary. As a peripheral legislator, he was a strong supporter of the removal of Rousseff and famously celebrated the man who tortured her during the country’s military dictatorship during his vote for her expulsion.

Costa did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

In the documentary, the Brazilian director uses her personal story to suggest that the abrupt end of 13 years of the party of the workers’ party was accompanied by a desire for an autocracy similar to the dictatorship of 1964-1985.

Rousseff was removed for manipulating public finances to hide a larger deficit, which she said was not an unassailable crime. Right wings insist that it was inviolable, and some have also said that its government inflicted too much damage on the economy to continue.

With the removal of Rousseff in 2016, her conservative vice-president, Michel Temer, took over. Temer remained deeply unpopular until his term ended in 2018, when Bolsonaro defeated the Workers Party party to win the presidency.

The other films nominated for the best documentary are “American Factory,” “The Cave,” “For Sama,” and “Honeyland.” The winning film is announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

